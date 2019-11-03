North Texas QB throws 7 TDs, shows up to press conference in giant inflatable T-Rex costume
There’s truly only one way to celebrate throwing seven touchdowns in a blowout victory, and Mason Fine played it perfectly.
Fine led North Texas to a dominant 52-26 win against UTEP on Saturday afternoon, going 24-of-39 for 332 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Most of the damage came in the first half, too, when the Mean Green put up 38 points en route to a 24-point halftime lead.
UTEP simply had no answer for them.
QB Mason Fine 🏈➡️ WR Deonte Simpson!@MeanGreenFB takes the early lead!
📺: @ConferenceUSA on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/EgawwoKWBW
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 2, 2019
Mason Fine launches one to Jyaire Shorter!
Stiff-arm, lunge, and in the end zone for a @MeanGreenFB TD!
📺: @ConferenceUSA on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/CE8QwF408S
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 2, 2019
So Fine, apparently still in the Halloween spirit, decided to have a little fun at the postgame news conference.
He showed up wearing a giant inflatable T-Rex costume.
North Texas postgame: Dion Novil, Jaelon Darden and Mason Fine. pic.twitter.com/40gjhfsJDB
— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 2, 2019
QB @Masonfine09 discusses his 7-TD performance in tonight's win over UTEP
📺 Full Presser: https://t.co/inud1t6o5X#GMG #UNiTeNorthTexas pic.twitter.com/h2Jffwp34X
— North Texas Football (@MeanGreenFB) November 3, 2019
The costume, though, didn’t last forever.
“It’s hot in here” - @Masonfine09 pic.twitter.com/GgcD0f3wrP
— Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) November 2, 2019
Hey, when you throw seven touchdowns in a single game, you can wear whatever you want to speak with the media.
