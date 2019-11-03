North Texas QB throws 7 TDs, shows up to press conference in giant inflatable T-Rex costume

Clearly stuck in the Halloween spirit, North Texas quarterback Mason Fine wore an inflatable T-Rex costume after throwing seven touchdowns Saturday afternoon. (AP/Tony Avelar)

There’s truly only one way to celebrate throwing seven touchdowns in a blowout victory, and Mason Fine played it perfectly.

Fine led North Texas to a dominant 52-26 win against UTEP on Saturday afternoon, going 24-of-39 for 332 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Most of the damage came in the first half, too, when the Mean Green put up 38 points en route to a 24-point halftime lead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

UTEP simply had no answer for them.

QB Mason Fine 🏈➡️ WR Deonte Simpson!@MeanGreenFB takes the early lead!



📺: @ConferenceUSA on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/EgawwoKWBW — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 2, 2019

Mason Fine launches one to Jyaire Shorter!



Stiff-arm, lunge, and in the end zone for a @MeanGreenFB TD!



📺: @ConferenceUSA on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/CE8QwF408S — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 2, 2019

So Fine, apparently still in the Halloween spirit, decided to have a little fun at the postgame news conference.

He showed up wearing a giant inflatable T-Rex costume.

Story continues

North Texas postgame: Dion Novil, Jaelon Darden and Mason Fine. pic.twitter.com/40gjhfsJDB — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 2, 2019

The costume, though, didn’t last forever.

Hey, when you throw seven touchdowns in a single game, you can wear whatever you want to speak with the media.

More from Yahoo Sports: