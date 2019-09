Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth break down the storylines to follow Saturday when Cal hosts North Texas at 1:15 p.m. PT/ 2:15 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Now. The Golden Bears are coming off a 20-19 win over then-No. 14 Washington in Seattle, the team's first road win over a Top 25 program since 2009. With a win, Cal can improve to 8-0 in regular-season non-conference games under head coach Justin Wilcox.

