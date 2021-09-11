North Stars headed to Syracuse seeking to improve

Sep. 11—PLATTSBURGH — After a bye week and plenty of practice time, the Plattsburgh North Stars are ready to turn the page.

The last time the North Stars (1-3) were on the field, things were tough.

Plattsburgh suffered a 14-0 setback to Watertown, Aug. 28, but will look to turn things around when they visit Syracuse (2-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday in a Week 5 matchup of the Empire Football League.

The story of the North Stars' season has centered around good defense and shaky offense.

In Plattsburgh's loss to Watertown, the offense generated just 52 yards of total offense, but North Stars coach Scott Aguglia said his team made some corrections.

"The extended amount of time off allowed us to work on our offense," Aguglia said. "We changed some things around that should help us be successful, and the guys have really taken to it. There's an excitement level to bring what we have been working on to a game and see what happens."

Plattsburgh has put up just 20 points all season, but there's hope, Aguglia added, that breaking down some offensive schemes and recreating some strategies will lead to more success.

As much as offense has been an issue, the North Stars' defense is the exact opposite.

The defense helped carry Plattsburgh to a 6-0 win over the Smash in Week 3 and allowed just a touchdown the past two weeks.

One of Watertown's touchdowns in the North Stars' most recent loss was a pick-six.

"Whatever early-season issues we have had with our defense, we have worked those things out," Aguglia said. "The defense has solved the issues that plagued them in the first two weeks.

"The reassuring thing is the guys know if we can improve on the offensive side of the football, we know we have the defense to make this team really dangerous as a whole."

Following the trip to Syracuse, Plattsburgh has just one more regular-season game on the docket with a visit to Glens Falls scheduled next weekend.

Aguglia said the bottom line for this week and next will be to simply improve, especially since all teams within the league make the playoffs this year.

"That has to be the emphasis," Aguglia said. "It's basically a round-robin season. We don't want to say it means nothing, but as long as we can be improving from the beginning to the end of the season, that's the most important thing.

"We know once we get into the playoffs, all we need to do is put together a couple good games to end up where we want to be."

