North Star senior Cayden Turner repeats as Somerset County MVP

North Star senior left-handed pitcher, first baseman and outfielder Cayden Turner was voted Somerset County most valuable player for the second straight season Wednesday.

Turner was an unanimous choice.

Conemaugh Township’s Sam Zambanini and North Star’s Jake Klukaszewski shared coach of the year honors. Zambanini led the 20-5 Indians to a District 5 Class 1A title in his final season. Klukaszewski mentored a 21-5 Cougars team that won the District 5-8 Class 2A championship and advanced to the PIAA semifinals, falling to eventual champion Bald Eagle Area.

In 2024, Turner batted .611 with 44 knocks, 42 runs, seven doubles, five triples, four home runs, 27 RBIs and 10 stolen bases at the plate. On the mound, he went 7-1 with a 1.42 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings. He did not allow an extra-base hit as a senior. The Penn State Behrend recruit did not strike out in 96 plate appearances. He finished with a .498 career average, 127 hits and 106 runs. As a pitcher, he went 19-7 with a 2.44 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings.

Also on the first team were Berlin Brothersvalley’s Pace Prosser; Conemaugh Township’s Colin Dinyar, Zack Petree and Larry Weaver; North Star’s Vance Kimmel and Connor Yoder; Rockwood’s Hunter Whipkey; Shanksville-Shade’s Grant Boozer; and Windber’s Lucas Oleksa and Anthony Scalia.

The second team consisted of Conemaugh Township’s D.J. Bambino and Luke Haight; Meyersdale’s Ryan Sechler and Spencer Whitfield; North Star’s Andy Retassie; Rockwood’s Carson Brown, Aaron Show and Max Trimpey; Shanksville-Shade’s Braxton Faidley and Christian Musser; Turkeyfoot Valley's Zack Ryan; and Windber's Lucas Rummel.

Listed on honorable mention were Berlin Brothersvalley's Craig Jarvis, Cale Kosic and Nick Koval; Conemaugh Township's Brennan Lohr and Luke Weber; Meyersdale's Lars Murray and Bradin Schrock; North Star's Bryson Durst, Glendon Griffith, Braden Livingston and Nolan Weible; Rockwood's Conner Handwerk, Nathan Show and Josh Wagner; Shanksville-Shade's Jordan Young; Turkeyfoot Valley's Bryce Nicholson; and Windber's Mason Horner, Logan Serenko and Dalton Strick.