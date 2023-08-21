North Star has all the pieces to make first playoff appearance under Landis

North Star was one win away from punching a ticket to the postseason a year ago. The Cougars return eight starters on both sides of the ball. North Star is ready to take the next step under coach Bob Landis its move to the Inter-County Conference.

"We have to stay healthy. Our numbers are OK, they aren't great," said Landis. "If we stay healthy and focused on what we need to do, I think this year with our system in place, the guys understand it and I'm looking forward to the returns of the last couple of years here."

North Star head football coach Bob Landis looks over the team during camp, Aug. 15, in Kantner.

Coach: Bob Landis (13th season, fourth at North Star, 65-66 career record)

2022 records: 2-3 conference, 4-6 overall

Top players lost: Cody Hause (TE/LB), Isaac Berkey (WR/DB), Mitchel Pristas (WR/DB)

Top players returning: Connor Yoder (QB/DB), Ethan Smith (LB) Ethan Eller (TE/DE), Dylan Shroyer (OL/DL)

Assistant coaches: Bob Miller, Dave Schleich, Zach Baker, Shane Smith, Rich Price

North Star quarterback Connor Yoder hands off to running back Ethan Smith, left, during football camp, Aug. 15, in Kantner.

Offensive outlook: Senior quarterback Connor Yoder makes the needle move for the Cougars on offense. He threw for 1,643 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight picks a year ago. He added 332 yards on the ground and a score. Meanwhile, athlete Ethan Smith rushed for 531 yards and five scores and also caught 25 passes for 405 yards and seven scores. Add wide receivers Garrett Tunstall and Max Vish, along with tight end Ethan Eller to the mix, Yoder will have plenty of options to spread the wealth to.

"We have to take care of the football. We can't have turnovers and we have to finish drives," Landis said. "Last year, in several games, we were able to move the ball but didn't finish. We have to have redzone efficiency. We want to get our athletes in space."

North Star interior lineman Dylan Shroyer, left, pulls and takes on defender Luke Barron, right, during football camp Aug. 15, in Kantner.

Defensive outlook: Smith, Yoder and Eller are also three of North Star's defensive players. Linemen Dylan Shroyer and Jesse Samler will be lane cloggers up front. Many of the athletes lining up on the defensive side of the ball are very experienced. It will be a matter of if the Cougars can execute in tight ball games.

"The big challenge this year is what are we going to do defensively," Landis said. "We have a lot of returning guys. We need to be more sound on the perimeter. We need to be a little bit more aggressive in our run fits. It's going to come down to if we can get some short fields and play sound defense. If we show improvement on that side of the ball, it's going to bode very well for us."

Classification: District 5-1A

Last District 5 playoff appearance: 2017

Last District 5 playoff win: 2012

District titles: 5

North Star Cougars

Aug. 25 vs. Moshannon Valley, 7

Sept. 1 at Juniata Valley, 7

Sept. 8 at Meyersdale, 7

Sept 15 vs. Tussey Mountain, 7

Sept. 22 at Windber, 7

Sept. 29 at Everett, 7

Oct. 6 at Uniontown, 7

Oct. 13 at Northern Bedford County, 7

Oct. 20 vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, 7

Oct. 27 vs. West Branch, 7

