North Star handles Serra Catholic to advance in PIAA Class 2A baseball playoffs

BOSWELL, Pa. – North Star advanced to the second round of the PIAA Class 2A baseball tournament after defeating Serra Catholic 5-2 Monday evening.

North Star seniors Cayden Turner and Glendon Griffith each went 2-for-3.

North Star will play Redbank Valley in the PIAA second round Thursday. Monday’s win was the Cougars’ first PIAA tournament victory since 2012.

Serra Catholic jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Cougars got two quick outs, but a hit batter and a walk flipped the momentum. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third, and Collin Holmes drove in both runs with a double.

Turner started North Star’s offense with a triple and later scored on Connor Yoder’s sacrifice fly. An error and a base hit put Cougars on the corners, then Austin Orris’ base hit tied the game at 2-all.

Pitching quickly took over, as North Star’s Turner and Serra Catholic’s Owen Dumbroski allowed one hit each in the next two innings.

In the fourth, Vance Kimmel came in for Turner on the mound as the Eagles had a runner at third with one out. A ground ball to Bryson Durst was fired home to get the potential go-ahead runner out.

Consecutive fly balls to Serra Catholic center fielder Isiah Petty looked as though the Eagles were going to retire the Cougars in order until Durst ripped a single to right field and Dumbroski was pulled from the game.

Andy Retassie hit a grounder up the middle and Turner was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Yoder drew a walk to take the lead, then Braden Livingston launched a curveball for a double to drive in two more runs and made it 5-2.

“I (tried) not to do much and go in there and score some runs for our team,” Livingston said. “I knew going in there he had a curveball, and I saw the spin and hit it.”

“Anytime that someone intentionally walks someone, (you) can either put your tail between your legs or you can bear down and be ready to roll,” North Star coach Jake Klukaszewski said.

Serra Catholic didn’t let up. In the fifth, it had a runner in scoring position, but didn’t drive the run home as Kimmel continued his impressive outing on the mound. The Eagles again had runners in scoring position, but were unable to bring any of them home.

Kimmel’s base hit, Retassie’s hit by pitch and Yoder’s intentional walk loaded the bases again for the Cougars, but this time the Eagles got out of the inning with a fly ball to left field.

Griffith came in to close the game for North Star, but was quickly replaced by Yoder after walking two batters. Jake Holmes’s single loaded the bases with one out for Serra Catholic until Griffith fielded a ground ball, tagged third and threw the runner out at home to end the game.

“(Griffith) is one of those guys where you can put him at any position. He’s been great all year,” Klukaszewski said. “For him to make a heads-up play at third, tagging it and going home – it’s just awesome.”

Serra Catholic assistant coach Dennis Stitch said runners left on base made the difference, but was still proud of how his team fought all game.

“We left some runners in scoring position at inopportune times,” Stitch said. “It’s tough, but I’m really proud of guys competing all the way to the end.”