North Star falls in final seconds to Northern Bedford; Conemaugh Township remains winless

North Star led nearly the entire game against unbeaten Northern Bedford County in Friday's Inter-County Conference battle in Loysburg.

Clinging to a 34-29 advantage, the Cougars were unable to come up with one final stop as Adam Johnson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds to go, propelling the Black Panthers to a 35-34 victory.

"I am very, very proud of our performance tonight," said North Star coach Bob Landis. "We want to be able to play with the top-tier football programs and tonight, we proved tonight that we can.

"There's some plays we'd like to have back and some things we need to clean up ahead of our matchup against Berlin, but I like where our football team is at."

North Star junior Ethan Smith caught four passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns, including a 94-yarder. Senior quarterback Connor Yoder racked up 352 yards passing and four touchdown strikes. He added a rushing score. Garrett Tunstall gave North Star the lead in the fourth on a 28-yard touchdown catch.

The Cougars managed only 28 yards rushing in the game.

North Star led 26-14 at the break and 26-21 through three. However, Northern Bedford outscored North Star 14-8 in the final quarter to complete the come-from-behind victory.

The Cougars had their initial extra point of the game blocked and then went for two the remainder of the contest. They were only able to convert two tries, which ultimately was the difference in the game.

Johnson tallied 125 rushing yards, while quarterback Eion Snider threw for 112 yards for the Black Panthers.

North Star (6-2) hosts Berlin Brothersvalley (7-1) on Friday.

Conemaugh Township remains winless

Conemaugh Township suffered its eighth straight Heritage Conference loss with a 41-6 setback to Cambria Heights on Friday night in Patton.

Dylan Hovanec caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jon Updyke in the second quarter for the lone Conemaugh Township score.

Conemaugh Township managed only 141 yards of total offense, while the Highlanders (6-2) racked up 362.

Conemaugh Township hosts Marion Center on Friday.

