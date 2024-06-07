North Star blanks Redbank Valley for PIAA Class 2A baseball semifinal berth

HOMER CITY, Pa. – Behind a dominant pitching performance from starter Cayden Turner and taking advantage of its offensive opportunities, North Star claimed a 4-0 victory against Redbank Valley in a PIAA Class 2A baseball quarterfinal playoff game Thursday at First Commonwealth Field.

Despite helping the Cougars register their second state playoff victory over the past 12 years and advancing into the semifinals, neither the senior ace pitcher nor his coach spent much time celebrating.

“We’re trying to stay focused and break down one game at a time,” North Star coach Jake Klukaszewski said. “We had seven good innings of baseball today. We hope to get seven more on Monday and get seven more next Thursday. That is our focus right now.”

Awaiting North Star (21-4) is District 6 champion and defending PIAA winner Bald Eagle Area, a 10-1 victor against Moniteau, Monday at a site and time to be determined.

“We are trying to do what we do best,” Turner said after posting 62/3 scoreless innings. “We can control what we do as a team. Keep the same mindset that each game is just another game. Try not to put too much pressure on yourself, which relaxes us.”

North Star advanced to the PIAA semifinals for the first time since 2012.

The Bulldogs’ Ty Carrier roped a solid single into left field with one out in the final frame to break up Turner’s no-hit bid. Turner faced one more batter, getting Jaxon Huffman to ground into a fielder’s choice, before being lifted with a 99-pitch count. Vance Kimmel recorded the final out, getting Redbank Valley (15-7) infielder Carson Gould to strike out.

“We expected more fastballs after looking at some of his strikeout numbers,” Redbank Valley coach Craig Hibell said about Turner, “but he got some of his strikeouts on his breaking pitches, which kept us off-balance.”

Turner’s final line included seven strikeouts and three walks in 62/3 scoreless innings.

Redbank Valley ace Carrier did his best to turn it into a pitchers’ duel, and for 42/3 innings, he matched Turner with no runs allowed.

In the first, Carrier wiggled out of a situation with runners on third and first with one out. The right-handed pitcher forced Turner out at second on a ground ball and then pulled off a well-executed 1-3-6-2 pick-off play to retire Andy Retassie in an attempt to steal home. He then snagged Braden Livingston’s line drive for the third out.

North Star left five runners on base through the first four innings.

In the fifth inning of a scoreless contest, North Star finally pushed across the first score. Retassie easily took second base following two separate errors on the same ground ball to third base.

Connor Yoder smacked an RBI double over Mason Clouse’s head in left field to score Retassie and give the Cougars a 1-0 advantage.

Retassie, who was on base four times and scored two of the Cougars’ four runs, also crossed the plate in the seventh inning after drawing a walk.

Redbank Valley committed five errors to North Star’s zero.

“I have Cayden and Connor hitting behind me, and they are both hitting .500 or .600,” Retassie said. “You never know what will happen when you put the ball in play. If I get on, we have a better chance of winning the game.”

As good as Carrier looked on the mound, Turner was a step ahead of the Bulldogs.

Redbank Valley, which only had three runners reach base through the first six innings, couldn’t figure out his mix of pitches. Carrier almost ended the no-hit bid in the fourth, but Retassie shifted deep into the hole at second base, retrieved the soft grounder, and tossed to first for the out.

“I was trying to limit the hard contact and keep them off-balance,” Turner said of his pitching approach. “I wanted to keep the fastball outside on the paint, trying to get them to roll it over.”

“He was getting ahead in the count early on,” Klukaszewski said. “His fastball looked good, and all his pitches were finding the strike zone. That kept them off-balance all game.”

In their final at-bat, North Star broke out to put up three insurance runs. Sophomore Bryson Durst, Retassie and Yoder all came around to score on back-to-back RBI singles from Livingston and Glendon Griffith, and a run-scoring groundout by Austin Orris.

Turner, a Penn State Behrend recruit, was the only player to record multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a walk.