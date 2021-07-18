North Sports: Week in Review

Jul. 18—FACILITIES

UPGRADE: The Wilson Complex at New Mexico Highlands University underwent a nearly $400,000 facelift with a new basketball court sporting the upgraded Cowboys logo installed, as well as new bleachers and an 84-square-foot video board. The bleachers seating 5,600 cost $235,000, with the 12-foot by 7-foot video board by Score Vision costing $106,907 and the new floor, built by Norcon of New Mexico, coming in at $56,182.

SOFTBALL

STATE CHAMPS: The Santa Fe Little League Junior softball team won the state championship Monday with an 8-4 victory over Paradise Hills. Santa Fe would have advanced to the Southwest Region championship later in the month in Waco, Texas, to play against Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas-East and Texas-West for a shot at going to the World Series, but the event was canceled because of COVID concerns.

UPCOMING THINGS TO SEE OR DO

BASEBALL: The Majors Little League Baseball State Tournament continues today through Thursday at Alto Park. It is the first time the tournament has been in Santa Fe since 2009. For more information, email info.santafelittleleague@gmail.com.

TENNIS: The Capital tennis program is holding a tennis camp Monday through Thursday (July 19-22) for children aged 6 to 16. For more information, contact Jaguars coach Patrick Tolen at pbtolen@gmail.com.

TRIATHLON: The Cochiti Lake Triathlon is coming up on July 31. Featuring a 1,600-meter lake swim, a 25-mile bicycle ride and a 10-K run, the event is sure to be popular as athletes begin to get back into competitions. For more information, see chacoracing.com/cochiti-lake-tri.

CYCLING: After going virtual last year, La Tierra Torture Mountain Bike Race, this year known as the Torture at Glorieta Camps, is set for Aug. 28 at Glorieta Camps. For more information or to register, see core-crew.com/la-tierra-torture-4-27.