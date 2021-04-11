North Sports: Week in Review

Apr. 11—COVID

Shut down: For the second time this spring, a positive COVID-19 test has shut down a Santa Fe High School sports program. In March, a positive test shuttered the football program for its remaining two games. And a positive test this week from a girls basketball player will shut down the program for at least 10 days.

BASEBALL

Signed: Former Los Alamos High School and University of New Mexico star Jared Mang has been signed by the Frontier League's Southern Illinois Miners. Mang, an 18th-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers in the 2019 draft, was not retained by the organization when Major League Baseball contracted its minor league system prior to this season. The Frontier League is an independent league, but is a MLB partner.

GAMES

GIRLS SOCCER / Thursday

ST. MICHAEL'S 4, SOCORRO 1: The top-seeded Horseman (8-0-1) won the fourth Class 1A-3A state championship in program history as Rachael Morgan scored twice, including the game's first goal off an over-the-top assist from Olivia Farrar at the University of New Mexico. St. Mike's led 4-0 before the No. 3 Warriors finally got past Horsemen goalkeeper Milena Keene, who still had seven saves. "We base our program on discipline, hard work and respect," first-year head coach Alfonso Camarena said. "They all like each other. We don't have stars. It's one solid team."

Tuesday

ST. MICHAEL'S 4, SANDIA PREP 0: Elsa Ranney Smith, Farrah Baker, Grace Sandoval and Claire Patten each scored, and Rachael Morgan had two assists in leading the Horsemen (7-0-1) past the Sundevils in the Class 1A-3A state tournament semifinals.

GODDARD 4, LOS ALAMOS 0: The visiting Hilltoppers (6-4-1) managed five shots, but could not put any away in losing to the Rockets in the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals.

BOYS SOCCER / Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 2, LOS ALAMOS 1: All the scoring in the Class 4A state semifinals game came within an eight-minute span of the second half. Unfortunately for the visiting Hilltoppers (7-3), two of those were Chargers goals. Alex Livescu scored off a feed from Jaime Terrazas in the 58th minute to tie it, but Academy got the game winner just three minutes later.

Story continues

Tuesday

LOS ALAMOS 2, TAOS 1: Jaime Terrazas scored twice for the visiting, seventh-seeded Hilltoppers (7-2) in the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals, avenging their two regular-season losses to the No. 2 Tigers (6-1). The win sent Los Alamos to the Thursday semifinals against sixth-seeded Albuquerque Academy.

SANDIA PREP 2, SANTA FE PREP 0: The visiting, fourth-seeded Blue Griffins (5-4) could generate only three shots on goals in losing its Class 1A-3A semifinal match to the top-seeded Sundevils.

GIRLS BASKETBALL / Thursday

EVANGEL CHRISTIAN 35, MONTE DEL SOL 13: Three players scored for the visiting Dragons (0-2), with Dais Ortiz's seven points leading the effort against the Eagles.

Other Thursday scores: St. Michael's 42, Sundevils 24; Española Valley 61, West Las Vegas 42

Wednesday

MORA 44, PEÑASCO 41: Janiya Gold scored 13 points and Lovely Allemand added 12 to lead the visiting Rangerettes (2-0, 1-0 District 5-2A) past the Panthers (1-4, 0-1).

MESA VISTA 72, MCCURDY 36: Lorena Pacheco scored 17 points and Emma Lovato added 10, but it was not enough to lead the Bobcats (0-3, 0-1 District 5-2A) past the host Trojans (1-0, 1-0).

Tuesday

LOS LUNAS 70, CAPITAL 34: The host Jaguars (1-3, 1-2 District 5-A) trailed just 35-25 at halftime, but then the offense collapsed as they were able to manage just nine second-half points against the Tigers.

ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 43, MONTE DEL SOL 9: Charli Koseoglu scored 12 points and Bella Davis had 10 to lead the host Phoenix (3-0, 2-0 District 2-2A) past the Dragons (0-1, 0-1).

Other Tuesday scores: West Las Vegas 63, Escalante 54; Belen 47, Los Alamos 38; Robertson 52, Taos 49.

Monday

PECOS 71, PEÑASCO 23: The host Panthers (3-0, 2-0 District 6-2A) jumped out to a 34-6 first-quarter lead and coasted from there against the Panthers (1-4, 0-1).

Other Monday scores: Cleveland 57, Española Valley 46. Rio Rancho 48, Los Alamos 30.

BOYS BASKETBALL / Thursday

SANTA FE 53, CAPITAL 50: The Demons (4-1, 3-0 District 5-5A) have seen this picture before against the rival Jaguars (2-2, 2-2). Visiting Santa Fe built a big lead — 42-28 entering the fourth quarter — thEn had to withstand a furious Capital rush that brought the Jags within 48-44 with about two minutes left.

Other Thursday scores: Monte Del Sol 65 Evangel Christian 56.

Wednesday

MCCURDY 58, MESA VISTA 40: The Bobcats (2-1, 1-0 District 2-2A) got out to an 18-6 first-quarter lead, then outscored the host Trojans (1-1, 0-1) 21-6 in the third quarter.

TAOS 49, RATON 41: Anthony Padilla scored 10 points and Daemon Ely grabbed nine rebounds to lead host Taos (4-0) past Raton (1-1).

ESCALANTE 81, QUESTA 15: The host Lobos (1-0, 1-0 District 5-2A) jumped out to a 24-1 first-quarter lead and had no trouble the rest of the way against the Wildcats (0-3, 0-1).

Other Wednesday scores: Peñasco 80, Mora 50; St. Michael's 50, Santa Fe Prep 44; Robertson 66, West Las Vegas 60.

Tuesday

SANTA FE 55, MANZANO 32: After taking a 27-13 halftime lead, the Demons (3-1, 2-0 District 5-5A) outscored the visiting Monarchs 18-6 in the third quarter.

LOS ALAMOS 53, BELEN 46: The host Hilltoppers (3-0) were outscored in each quarter except the second, when they outscored the Eagles 18-4, which was enough for the victory.

MONTE DEL SOL 68, CORONADO 43: Brayan Roybal scored 19 points, Keith Montoya 17 and Kevin Enriquez 12 to lead the visiting Dragons (1-0) to the win over the Leopards.

Other Tuesday scores: Los Lunas 61, Capital 46; Cimarron 60, Academy for Technology and the Classics 49.

Monday

TAOS 72, AZTEC 35: Daemon Ely had 16 points, Josiah Duke 13 and Isiah Jeantete 12 to lead visiting Taos (3-0) past Aztec.

CORONADO 43; QUESTA 34: The visiting Wildcats (0-2) led 25-21 at halftime, but mustered just nine second-half points against the Leopards.

Other Monday scores: Robertson 56, St. Michael's 44; Pecos 75, Peñasco 45; Raton 72, Santa Fe Prep 51; Clovis 64, Española Valley 54.