North Sports: Week in Review

RECOVERING: Former Los Alamos and New Mexico Lobos star center Alex Kirk, who is playing in Japan, is going to miss some time after recent back surgery.

BOYS BASKETBALL / Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 49, SANTA FE 45: After falling behind 18-2 in the first quarter, the host Demons (5-2, 4-1 District 5-5A) could not recover, despite outscoring the Bulldogs 31-21 in the second half.

POJOAQUE VALLEY 52, MONTE DEL SOL 47: The host Elks 2(-3) came roaring back from a 38-29 deficit entering the fourth quarter to pull out a victory over the Dragons (4-1).

MCCURDY 65, QUESTA 33: The host Bobcats (5-1, 4-0 District 5-2A) outscored the Wildcats (0-6, 0-4) 31-12 in the second half to put the game away.

Other Thursday scores: Peñasco 78, Mesa Vista 49; Escalante 71, Mora 26; Pecos 63, Santa Rosa 61; Academy for Technology and the Classics 61, Tierra Encantada 35.

WEDNESDAY

LOS ALAMOS 61, TAOS 59: Despite 21 points and nine rebounds from Daemon Ely, the visiting Tigers (5-2, 1-2 District 2-4A) could not overcome a 35-25 halftime deficit to the Hilltoppers (4-2, 1-1).

WEST LAS VEGAS 70, RATON 46: D.J. Byron scored 21 points and Damian Gallegos had 14 to lead the host Dons (4-3) past the Tigers.

Other Wednesday scores: Española Valley 69, Moriarty 17; Robertson 49, Santa Fe Prep 40.

TUESDAY

MONTE DEL SOL 62, ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 46: Keith Montoya scored 17 and Brayan Roybal added 11 points to lead the Dragons (4-0) past the Phoenix, who got 25 points from Julian Bernardino.

MESA VISTA 48, QUESTA 45: The host Trojans (2-4, 1-3 District 2-5A) outscored the Wildcats (0-5, 0-3) 19-14 in the fourth quarter to get the win.

MCCURDY 66, MORA 48: Diego Chavez scored 11 for the host Rangers (1-2, 1-2 District 5-2A), but it was not enough to get past the Bobcats (4-1, 3-0).

Other Tuesday games: Capital 62, Manzano 36; St. Michael's 56, Los Alamos 48; Santa Fe Prep 81, Coronado 50; Escalante 73, Peñasco 44; Estancia 74, Tierra Encantada 22.

MONDAY

SANTA FE 78, RIO GRANDE 46: The host Demons (5-1, 4-0 District 5-5A) outscored the Ravens 38-23 in the first half and cruised to victory.

ESPAÑOLA VALLEY 45, TAOS 39: The visiting Sundevils (3-3, 2-0 District 2-4A) got 17 points from Garrett May to hold off the Tigers (5-1, 1-1), who got 13 from Edgar Varela.

Other Monday scores: Pojoaque Valley 60, Moriarty 50.

GIRLS BASKETBALL / Thursday

ESPAÑOLA VALLEY 76, MORIARTY 45: After building a 36-25 halftime lead, the visiting Sundevils (6-1, 3-0 District 2-4A) outscored the Pintos 27-10 in the third quarter to seal it.

PECOS 71, SANTA ROSA 14: The visiting Panthers (5-0, 1-0 District 6-2A) blanked the Lions 20-0 in the third quarter to build on a 44-10 lead.

SANTA FE PREP 25, MONTE DEL SOL 21: The Blue Griffins (1-2) outscored the Dragons (1-4) by six in the fourth quarter to take victory, despite 13 points from Daisy Ortiz.

Other Thursday scores: Peñasco 52, Mesa Vista 45; Escalante 52, Mora 24.

WEDNESDAY

ROBERTSON 66, WEST LAS VEGAS 53: Jayden Jenkins scored 28 points and Kaitlin Arguello had 14 to lead the Cardinals (5-2, 1-0 District 2-3A) past the host Dons (3-3, 0-1), who got 19 from Briana Marquez.

RATON 37, ST. MICHAEL'S 32: The teams entered the fourth quarter tied, but the host Tigers outscored the Horsemen (1-1, 0-1 District 2-3A) 12-7 to clinch the win.

TUESDAY

CAPITAL 64, MANZANO 40: Brenda Piñon scored 14 points and Ethena Silva chipped in 12 to lead the host Jaguars (2-4, 2-2 District 5-5A) past the Monarchs.

ESPAÑOLA VALLEY 84, TAOS 32: Jasmine Baca and Jordan Torres each scored 12 points and the host Sundevils (5-1, 2-0 District 2-4A) overcame a lackluster opening quarter to roll over the Tigers (2-3, 1-1), who got 20 points from Kiona Ely.

ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 44, MONTE DEL SOL 25: Perla Miramontes scored 12 points, leading the Phoenix (4-0, 1-0 District 2-2A) past the Dragons (1-3, 0-1), who got 13 points from Araceli Peña.

MORIARTY 56, POJOAQUE VALLEY 20: The host Elkettes (1-4, 0-2 District 2-4A) never got their offense untracked in losing to the Pintos.

ESTANCIA 48, TIERRA ENCANTADA 18: The visiting Alacranes (0-2, Distict 2-2A) struggled offensively, losing to the Bears.

MORA 69, MCCURDY 28: The host Rangerettes (3-2, 2-1 District 5-2A) got 23 points from Chrissy Cordova and 19 from Marisol Pacheco to race past the Bobcats.

Other Tuesday scores: Santa Fe 65, Rio Grande 16; Escalante 51, Peñasco 30

MONDAY

ROBERTSON 61, MORA 32: The visiting Cardinals (4-2) built a 30-14 lead in beating the Rangerettes (2-2), who got nine points each from Marisol Pacheco and Janiya Gold.

FOOTBALL: New Mexico Highlands will host its only game of the 2020-21 year Friday against Fort Lewis.