North-South all-star high school football game loaded with players from Upstate

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
Greer football coach Will Young will have 20 players from the Upstate on his all-star roster when he leads the North against the South.

The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, the state’s annual North vs. South high school game, will be played Dec. 9 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

Upstate players selected were JoJo Barret (LB), Boiling Springs; Jacari Bennett (DL), J.L. Mann; Chase Byrd (WR), Greer; Knai Cook (DB), Byrnes; Rashawn Cunningham (WR), Chapman; Jake Curtis (LB), TL Hanna; Carson Foster (DL), Gaffney; Chase Gregorek (OL), T.L. Hanna; Bruce Knauber (DL), Greenville; Jy’Savion Leake, (LB), Hillcrest; Emazon Littlejohn (WR), Gaffney; Anthony Lyons (QB), Greer; Mikel McClellan (WR), J.L. Mann; Steven O’Dell (OL), Broome; Shaheem Robbs (RB), Belton-Honea Path; Brannon Teamer (DB), Dorman; DT Thompson (DL), Broome; Josh Williams (WR), Westside; Jayden Wilson-Abrams (DL), Greenville; and Jaedyn Young (DL), Daniel.

Only five of the seniors have made college commitments: Bennett to Buffalo, Knauber to Furman, Gregorek to Furman, Williams to Chattanooga, and Wilson-Abrams to Charleston Southern.

Young has been the coach at Greer since 2005 and also has been at Travelers Rest. He’s a former assistant at Clemson and Jacksonville State. His staff for the all-star game will include Reggie Shaw of Byrnes and Jeff Fruster of Daniel.

T.L. Hanna offensive lineman Chase Gregorek gets some halftime instructions.

