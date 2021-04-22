North and South split chilly dual track meets

Apr. 22—Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South shivered through their high school track meet Wednesday evening on the Patriots' track, with the North girls and the South boys coming away with wins.

Despite the cold, South's Courtney Jones said, "I'm glad we were able to get out here. It was snowing yesterday. Stupid Indiana."

Jones was one of three four-time winners Wednesday, and all were Braves. Jones took both hurdles races and anchored two winning relay teams, while in boys competition Brayden Bender won high hurdles and the 100 — events that take place almost back to back — and anchored two relays and Cael Light won the 800 and 1,600 and was also on two winning foursomes.

"It's been a cold one," Bender said, "but we put in a lot of work at practice . . . and the good Lord always has given me the strength to do this."

North's girls didn't have any four-time winners, but got double wins from Khloe Hoar in the 100 and 200, Teddy Clark in both throws and Cali Wuestefeld in pole vault and long jump.

"I'm really happy with them," Hoar said of her two victories, "pulling one out for the team . . . this is kind of a big one. We have lost [to South] every year, and we were hoping to make a comeback."

"We have a lot of depth, thank goodness," said North girls coach Jennifer Russell. "That always comes in handy."

While Russell is correct that depth made the difference for the Patriot girls, there was no shortage of that on any of the four teams. The annual North-South dual meet is a chance for both rosters to compete from top to bottom, the result being things like eight heats of the 200 (five for the boys, three for the girls) and four 4x400 relay teams for the South boys.

"As a team, we finished just short," said South girls coach Josh Lee. "I was pleased with some of the people stepping up, and we're working toward improvement in the field events."

Coach Jon Lee has a veteran South boys team — 15 seniors, including Bender and Light — and said after the meet, "We have some really good athletes on the top end, and enough role players to support those guys. We need our young guys to learn as much as they can."

North boys coach Aaron Gadberry said, "We didn't perform really well tonight, and South performed really well. We've got to learn from this meet and keep improving."

Micah Peals won the two longest races for South's girls, while other girls winners were Ava Rose of South in the 800, Caroline Gauer of North in the 400 and Mackenzie Turner of North in high jump.

North winners in the boys meet were Eli Moody in the 200, Ian Gadberry in the 3,200, Damon Sturm in high jump, Jack Dailey in the intermediate hurdles and Keegan Collins in discus. Other South individual winners were Nick Bement in the 400, Trenton Tuberosa in pole vault, Parker Brown in long jump and Donnie Smock in shot put.