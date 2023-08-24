Stocks rebound as 'blowout' Nvidia results fuel AI hopes - latest updates

Nvidia co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang - I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg Key Speakers At Taipei's Computex

Stock markets have risen around the world after “blowout” results from chipmaker Nvidia fuelled excitement about the potential for AI.

The FTSE 100 and the Stoxx Europe 600 have each climbed 0.4pc following a strong session on Asian markets after the US manufacturer predicted sales would be about $16bn in the three months to October.

The Dax in Frankfurt has risen 0.2pc while the CAC 40 in Paris has gained 0.3pc.

Nvidia shares surged to a record high in premarket trading after its sales forecast beat Wall Street estimates for the third time in a row.

The company is the key beneficiary of the AI computing boom led by technology such as ChatGPT.

Chief executive Jensen Huang said “a new computing era has begun” as it faces skyrocketing demand from data centre operators stocking up on the company’s processors, which are adept at handling the heavy workloads required by artificial intelligence.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor said: “There is a sea of green across European equities this morning.

“Very strong Q2 results, bullish guidance, and a major share buyback from Nvidia have provided a boost to global market sentiment.

“Technology is the leading sector across Europe this morning following Nvidia’s 6.5pc after-hours gain and its near 9pc jump in Frankfurt this morning.”

PureGym shrugs off cost of living crisis as memberships rise

PureGym said it has managed to avoid the worst of the cost-of-living crisis, adding to its profit while still being able to attract new members.

The business said an extra 190,000 people signed up to one of its 582 sites, spread across several countries, in the six months to the end of June.

It is an 11pc increase and takes total membership numbers to a little under 1.9m, the company said. The number of PureGym sites also rose by 11pc, it said, adding 57 new gyms.

It helped operating profit rise by 43pc in the period to £40m, on revenue of £272m, up 17pc.

Membership growth was “ahead of plan”, the business said, “demonstrating the strength of the proposition and the importance of health, wellbeing and fitness to consumers - despite the cost-of-living crisis”.

Chief executive Humphrey Cobbold said:

Whilst we had hoped that operating conditions following the pandemic would be easier, the reality is that the business environment has remained very difficult on multiple dimensions. Inflation, and rising energy prices in particular, put significant pressure on our cost base whilst also hitting consumers’ disposable incomes, triggering the cost-of-living crisis.

PureGym

UK risks losing £65m in exports without switch to heat pumps, experts claim

The UK risks losing out on £65m every year by the end of the decade if it does not speed up the rollout of heat pumps, energy analysts have said.

Three-quarters of the UK’s boiler exports are to countries that have phase-out dates before 2030 and the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said the Government is jeopardising this income by not providing greater support to heat pump manufacturing.

Using United Nations trade data, the ECIU said exports of central heating boilers roughly halved between 2019 and 2022 - from £150m to £85m - which they suggested may be down to countries moving away from gas boilers as a result of the energy crisis and aims of reaching net zero.

Around three million heat pumps were sold in Europe in 2022, an increase of 40pc from the year before, taking the total to more than 20m, according to the International Energy Agency.

ECIU energy analyst Jess Ralston said:

The switch to clean heat is continuing at pace outside of the UK as the US and Europe learn their lesson from the gas crisis. It’s starting to look like we haven’t. The UK’s existing boiler manufacturers must be able to see the writing on the wall. With clear signals from Government on the future of heating at home, we can take our expertise abroad and get ahead on heat pumps before we lose our place amongst the leaders of the world’s heating industry.

Putin addresses Brics following Prigozhin plane crash

Vladimir Putin addressed the Brics summit in South Africa by video, the day after a plane crash that presumably killed the head of the mercenary Wagner Group.

Putin did not mention the crash involving Yevgeny Prigozhin which occurred exactly two months after the mercenary boss led a mutiny that challenged the Russian president’s almost 25-year rule.

Putin said: “We will continue the work that we started today to expand the influence of Brics in the world.”

He tuned in to join his counterparts from Brazil, India, China and South Africa as they announced the bloc will expand to include Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from next year.

Vladimir Putin addresses the Brics summit - GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift tour sells out Travelodge hotels around stadiums

Budget chain Travelodge said hotels have already sold out near venues for next year’s highly anticipated Taylor Swift concerts across the UK as it benefits from a boom in demand for big-name performances.

The group said its hotels in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff are already sold out, while a number of sites close to Wembley are also fully booked ahead of the dates next summer.

It comes as the company is being boosted by superstar tours, with this year’s sell-out concerts from Beyoncé and Harry Styles helping it notch up a record set of half-year results, with earnings jumping by nearly 50pc.

The group said its hotels were sold out across most of London during Beyoncé’s five performances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for her Renaissance World Tour.

Travelodge added that Styles’s concerts in venues across the UK for his Love On Tour were also a big driver of sales nationwide, with revenues across the group jumping 22.4pc to £478.7m in the six months to June 30.

Swift’s upcoming 2024 Eras Tour is already set to smash records, with fans clambering to snap up tickets.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has sold out rooms at Travelodge hotels around stadiums - MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Xi hails invitation for Saudi Arabia and Iran to join Brics

The expansion of the Brics group of developing economies will inject new impetus, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said.

This expansion has reflected Brics’ determination for unity and cooperation, Xi said at the group’s leaders’ summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg.

The Brics group of nations has decided to invite six countries - Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - to become new members of the bloc from next year.

China's leader Xi Jinping at the Brics summit in Johannesburg - MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Gatwick Airport baggage handler strikes suspended

Planned strikes at Gatwick Airport this weekend have been suspended after workers accepted improved pay offers, the Unite trade union has said.

The union said its members employed by one of the companies doing ground handling at the airport had accepted a 14pc pay increase.

It said no further industrial action was planned at Gatwick.

General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has co-ordinated industrial disputes across Gatwick to secure well deserved pay increases for its members.”

Gatwick Airport strikes have been suspended after an improved pay offer - Rich Higgins/iStock Editorial

Saudi Arabia and Iran invited to join G7 rival Brics

Saudi Arabia has been invited to join a major group of developing economies including China and Russia in a bid to rival the G7.

Iran, Egypt, Argentina, Ethiopia and the UAE have also been formally invited to join the Brics group in a push to expand its global influence.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced the plans for expansion at a summit of the group - made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - in Johannesburg.

It will be the group’s first expansion since 2010 and will take effect at the start of next year.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at the Brics summit - MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Windfall tax behind 'anaemic' Harbour Energy results

Andrew Keen of Edison Group said Harbour Energy has posted an “anaemic set of results” today as the windfall tax on energy companies “bites hard”. He said:

Harbour Energy faces a very uncertain market environment, buffeted by a windfall tax that is set to remain in place until 2028, political back-and-forth over the granting of new North Sea drilling licenses, and a general ambiguity over the government’s climate policies. The company has thus sought to diversify into other markets – by, for example, investing in exploration in Mexico and Indonesia. As the fossil fuel industry in the UK hangs in the balance, producers like Harbour Energy are hedging their bets.

Asda announces price cuts as supermarket battle intensifies

Asda has announced price cuts on 425 branded and own-label products as it seeks to attract customers during the cost of living crisis.

The supermarket is investing £23m to lower prices by an average of 11pc on some of the most popular products, including nappies, infant follow on milk, bread, cheese, cereals, pasta, fish fingers, sausages and chicken breasts.

The reductions follow a £13m investment last month to cut prices on more than 200 own-label products by an average of 9pc.

This week it emerged that Aldi and Lidl have gained an extra 800,000 shoppers even as rival retailers race to cut prices to stop customers switching.

Almost two-thirds of UK shoppers bought goods from the two German discounters in the past four weeks, according to new figures from NIQ.

Asda is cutting prices on 425 branded and own-label products - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

FTSE 100 pushed higher by personal goods shares

The FTSE 100 index opened higher amid a global rally in stocks caused by hopes that interest rates are nearing their peak.

The exporter-heavy index has risen 0.7pc, while the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index has climbed 0.9pc.

Personal goods shares climbed as much as 0.9pc, leading sectoral gains.

Liontrust Asset Management rose after it failed to secure required investor support for its proposed takeover of GAM, lifting mid-cap stocks.

GAM has entered into discussions with a shareholder group, the fund manager said, after the abandoned takeover.

Shares of Liontrust have gained 13.9pc, making it the biggest gainer on the FTSE 250.

On the other hand, life insurers Aviva and Legal & General were down 1.6pc and 1.3pc, respectively, as they traded ex-dividend.

British energy services firm Hunting said it was restructuring its operating footprint further and selling more non-core exploration and production assets to cut costs, sending its shares down 1.2pc.

Shares of Harbour Energy fell 2.6pc, after UK’s largest North Sea oil and gas producer narrowed its annual production forecast range.

Brics poised to 'invite Saudi Arabia to join'

Saudi Arabia has been named among the nations that the Brics group of emerging market nations are preparing to invite to join their bloc in a push to expand its global influence.

Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa agreed to expand the group at a summit being held this week in Johannesburg. It will be the first expansion since 2010.

Egypt is another nation being invited to join, along with others in the Middle East although the list was still under discussion late on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

Members have said a bigger group could help counter the dominance of the G7, which includes Britain and the US, in world affairs.

The push for expansion was largely driven by China but had the backing of Russia and South Africa. India was concerned a bigger Brics would transform the group into a mouthpiece for China, while Brazil was worried about alienating the West.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - SPA/AFP via Getty Images

Hays to cut hundreds of jobs as employment market tightens

Hays said it expects to cut its consultant workforce by around 3pc to 4pc in the first three months of the new financial year as the group reins in costs amid a weakening jobs market.

The company, which says on its website it employs around 13,000 people, has already reduced its number of consultants by 6pc since last December.

In the UK and Ireland, its consultant workforce was slashed by 11pc and by 7pc in the second half.

Outgoing boss Alistair Cox, who the company announced will be replaced on September 1, said:

While we cannot control the macroeconomic environment, we do control our reaction to it. We acted swiftly to manage our capacity and costs in the face of toughening markets, delivering increased profits in our second half.

FTSE 100 jumps amid global rally

The UK’s main stock markets have followed Asian markets in rising after Wall Street rallied to its best day since June.

The FTSE 100 has gained 0.8pc after the open to 7,380.56 while the midcap FTSE 250 also gained 0.8pc to 7,380.56.

It comes after pressures from the bond markets relaxed after data on Tuesday suggested the US, UK and European economies are slowing.

Gas prices plunge amid hopes of deal over Australian strikes

European natural gas prices have plunged today amid signs that the threat of strikes in Australia has been averted, giving greater security to global supplies.

Benchmark futures contracts collapsed as much as 18pc in an extremely volatile month, as strikes threaten up to 10pc of global supplies.

Unions representing workers at Woodside Energy’s North West Shelf LNG plant are considering a “strong offer” from the company after negotiations that ran through Wednesday night.

The Offshore Alliance group, which represents two major unions, said details of the settlement will be released after a meeting with members today, easing fears about one of three possible strikes in Australia, a key gas exporting nation.

The volatility in prices comes as Europe recovers from the worst of the energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which pushed prices to records last year.

Gas prices have been highly reactive to threats of disruption to supplies.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, were last down 15pc at around €31 a megawatt-hour.

Recruitment firm Hays names new boss as jobs market declines

Recruitment firm Hays has named a new chief executive to take the helm as it revealed falling annual profits and warned over ongoing fee declines in a weakening jobs market.

The group said the Dirk Hahn, managing director of Hays Germany and Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa, will take over from Alistair Cox on September 1.

He takes on the role at a more difficult time in the global recruitment sector, with Hays reporting pre-tax profits down 9pc on a like-for-like basis to £192.1m for the year to June 30.

Operating profits in the UK and Ireland tumbled 34pc to £28.7m as it said markets slowed “sharply” through the year, particularly in permanent recruitment.

Hays notched up record fees of £1.3bn, up 6pc like-for-like over the year, but said growth pulled back markedly through the second half as economic uncertainty impacted recruitment.

Fee growth fell from 12pc in the first six months to 1pc in the second, with fees falling 2pc in the final quarter.

Hays said pre-tax profits fell 9pc in the year to June - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Harbour Energy 'scaled back' activities over windfall tax

The UK’s biggest oil and gas producer, Harbour Energy, has said that it made $429m (£337m) in pre-tax profit in the first six months of the financial year.

It was a reduction from a profit of around $1.5bn (£1.2bn) it had made in the same period a year earlier.

The business said that it had paid $437m (£344m) in tax during the six months, less than its tax bill for the first half of last year before the windfall tax on oil and gas companies was introduced.

Harbour has said that it “scaled back our activities in certain areas,” in response to the windfall tax, officially called the energy profits levy.

The company downgraded the amount of oil and gas it expects to produce this year after drilling was delayed at one of its UK oil fields.

North Sea's biggest producer swings from $1bn profit to $8m loss after windfall tax

The North Sea’s biggest operator has swung from a near $1bn profit to an $8m (£6.3m) loss after the Government imposed its windfall tax and bosses cutback on investment.

Harbour Energy, which supplies about 15pc of the UK’s domestic oil and gas, said its half year results had also been hit by $16m of charges related to a review of its business triggered by the excess tax.

It hopes this will deliver €50m of savings from next year.

The business said that it had paid $437m (£344m) in tax during the six months, less than its tax bill for the first half of last year before the windfall tax on oil and gas companies was introduced.

It comes a day after rival operator Ithaca warned it is being forced to cancel projects and reduce production because of the “severe impact” of the Government’s windfall tax.

Ithaca Energy, which is behind the controversial Cambo oil field, has told investors it is writing $74m (£58m) off the value of assets as a “direct impact” of the Energy Profits Levy.

Harbour chief executive Linda Z Cook said: “We remain focused on maximising the value of our UK oil and gas portfolio, advancing our organic development projects and disciplined capital allocation.”

Andrew Keen of Edison Group said: “Harbour Energy has posted an anaemic set of results today, as January’s increase in the windfall tax on energy companies bites hard.”

Harbour Energy produced 196,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the first six months of the year.

However, it has narrowed its 2023 production guidance to 185,000 to 195,000 barrels amid delays and deferrals of drilling at partner-operated hubs, primarily at the Beryl oil field.

Total capital expenditure for the period was $400m, with the full year figure forcast to be $1bn, down from previous estimates of $1.1bn.

It said some expenditure plans had been shifted to next year after the delayed arrival of rigs, primarily at Andaman and the Greater Britannia Area, as well as the deferral of the subsea and platform drilling campaigns at Beryl.

The company expects to be net debt free by the first half of next year.

Harbour Energy is the North Sea's largest oil producer - ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Harbour Energy, the largest oil producer in the North Sea, has revealed it swung to an $8m loss after tax, compared to an $984m profit in the first half of last year.

The company blamed the losses on the windfall taxes imposed by the Government and the subsequent reorganisation of the business in response.

What happened overnight

Asia markets advanced in a broad-based rally helped along by rising tech shares after strong earnings results from chipmaker Nvidia and signs the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate-hiking campaign.

Equity benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea rose while shares in Hong Kong headed for their best day in a month, led by a gain in tech stocks.

Wall Street stocks recorded their best day since June as US Treasury yields retreated from their highest level since 2007.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.5pc at 34,472.98.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1pc to 4,436.01, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.6 percent to 13,721.03.

Benchmark 10 year Treasury yields eased to 4.191pc after touching a 16-year high of 4.36pc during the previous session.