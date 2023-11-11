North runs into a wall in Class 5A regional against No. 2 Bloomington South

BLOOMINGTON — This time, there was no shootout in the third quarter, just silence from an Evansville North offense that got off to a great start.

Bloomington South's defense clamped down hard after the Huskies tied the game at 14 with 9:59 left in the second quarter. That gave the offense a chance to score late in the first half then take the opening kickoff of the second and score on a fourth-and-10 play.

With a sputtering run game, that was too much to overcome as the second-ranked Panthers pulled out a 42-21 win, ending North's season at 8-4.

Evansville North’s Jason Rucker (1) scores on a 13-yard touchdown reception past Bloomington South’s Ralph Rogers during their IHSAA regional football game at Bloomington on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

"We didn't find enough ways to make stops or make plays when we needed to," North coach Joey Paridaen said. "It was a reverse of last week when we were able to do that against Castle. As you get deeper into this thing, you're going to run into good teams that are able to make plays.

"I'm proud of our kids, though. We had gutsy kids that battled to the end. We gave ourselves a chance there in the fourth quarter but we couldn't make enough stops defensively. We kind of faltered down the stretch there."

Scoreboard: Evansville-area high school football scores for IHSAA regionals

The Huskies still had an inkling of a chance when McKinney grooved a dart to James Mercer, who took it 87 yards for a touchdown with 8:32 left to get within 35-21.

But then came the most clutch of clutch drives for Bloomington South.

Evansville North’s Cainen Northington (22) runs for a touchdown past Bloomington South’s Miles McKay (11) in the first quarter of their IHSAA regional football game at Bloomington South on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

It included a 37-yard completion to Lucas Waldon (8 catches, 168 yards, 2 TDs) on third and 8 at the South 22. Then a six-yard run for Gavin Adams (29-117, 3 TDs) on third and 2 to the Husky 27. After a holding call created first-and-20, South got it to fourth-and-4 at the 21. Alley found tight end Tysen Smith for six yards.

"They've got a lot of receivers," Paridaen said. "So you try to take one away and they've got another one who can step up. It's a real bear to stop."

Next play Adams was rolling into the end zone from the 25 with 3:05 left and the lead was 21 again.

Evansville North’s James Mercer (11) makes a catch in front of Bloomington South’s Evan Roudebush during their IHSAA regional football game at Bloomington South on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

McKinney, playing on a bad leg all of the second half, finished 13-of-24 for 222 yards and two TDs, one to Jason Rucker and the other to Mercer (four receptions for 109 yards). Lucas Pettit had five catches for 83 yards.

Cainen Northington ran 15 times for 96 yards, just 17 of them after the break as the Huskies were constantly in second- and third-and-long situations.

"Especially against that defense," Paridaen said. "You have to stay on schedule."

Evansville North’s Kaleb Harris (7) makes a move on Bloomington South’s Noah Hernandez during the IHSAA regional football game at Bloomington on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Paridaen is hoping regional games will be a part of the schedule moving forward after this year's breakthrough.

"We knew we had a talented group and I hate that we had to end like this," Paridaen said. "But first sectional in 23 years is a goal of ours and unfortunately, we couldn't go much past that. But hopefully, this is just the beginning for us. I'm proud of this senior group and the legacy that they left."

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Evansville North runs into wall in 5A regional vs. Bloomington South