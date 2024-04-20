North of the River holds annual golf tournament in support of schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — North of the River hosted its annual golf tournament on Friday, which benefits local students.

Organizers say through this event, the NOR Chamber of Commerce and NOR Education Community Fund has consistently provided scholarships to all four high schools in the North Bakersfield area. Those schools are Centennial, Frontier, Liberty and North.

Disneyland’s gas-powered Autopia vehicles will be gone by 2026

If you missed the event but would like to learn more about upcoming fundraisers, you can head to their website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.