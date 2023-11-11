North Prairie wins first state championship in tight win over South Border

Nov. 10—FARGO — As soon as the clock hit zero, emotions started pouring out of North Prairie running back-turned-quarterback Blake Mattson.

"Back in sixth grade, for me and Nate (Tastad) and Carter (Casavant), this was our dream," he said. "There's no better feeling than this."

Mattson rushed for the Cougars' two touchdowns in their 16-8 state championship win over South Border.

The trophy is North Prairie's first title as a co-op, and first for the area since Rolette won the 9-man title in 1990.

The defensive battle of the championship was different from any of the Cougars' games this season, where they averaged 51 points per game. It didn't matter to the players, though, how they won the game. Mattson couldn't wipe the smile off his face after the win.

"A lot of kids on the team, their dads were in Rolette when they won it in the 90s," coach Josh Keller said, "and for them to join that club is really, really special."

South Border didn't make it easy on the Cougars. The Mustangs marched down the field with under two minutes remaining in the game.

With 20 seconds remaining, South Border had a fresh set of downs on the 10 yard line. Quarterback Berkley Frantz rushed for 7 yards. He took the next snap and was stopped at the 1-yard line by Nate and Brett Tastad.

The Mustangs lined up to spike it, but didn't get the play off before time ran out.

"Two tough, hard-nosed teams," Keller said. "Two true 9-man teams. Both teams just played so dang hard. Both teams left it out on the field. Just so dang proud of our kids and the effort and the belief that they have in each other. It's just phenomenal."

North Prairie stuck with a heavy run game Friday. Mattson rushed 28 times for 93 yards, and Havlin Delong added 17 rushes for 74 yards.

Mattson only attempted one pass in each half. He ended the day 1-for-2 passing with a 23-yard completion to Jonathan Mears that set the Cougars up for Mattson's second score of the game.

On defense, Mears intercepted Frantz twice and Mattson added another interception.

The line was critical in the title game, as it has been much of the season. Nate Tastad, a North Dakota State commit, and Brett Tastad combining to stop Frantz at the 1-yard line to end the game is a perfect illustration of the role the brothers played for North Prairie this year.

"It means everything," Nate Tastad said of the game-ending tackle. "He puts so much work in. Everybody on this team just puts so much work in to get to this moment, and to have it pay off like this is great."

Nate Tastad hadn't played at the Fargodome before Friday. Next year, he could find himself on the turf regularly wearing Bison green and yellow.

"It's a great start to playing in the Fargodome," Tastad said.