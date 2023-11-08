North Prairie set for 9-man title game showdown against undefeated South Border

Nov. 7—GRAND FORKS — Every week, North Prairie coach Josh Keller invites a guest speaker to talk with his football team, giving players a chance to learn from other coaches or community members.

This week, ahead of North Prairie's 9-man title game against South Border at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at the Fargodome, the speaker will be Tim Pfeifer, who coached the last state championship team in the area.

On Nov. 16, 1990, Pfeifer's Rolette Comets beat Mott 32-20 to win the 9-man title. North Prairie, which is a co-op of Rolette, Wolford and Rolla, has never won a state title.

The Cougars last trip to the title game was in 2015.

"The seniors we have now, they were in third grade the last time we made it," Keller said. "They were watching the guys play in the dome, and they wanted to grow up and be like them."

North Prairie has put on a show, scoring 614 points this season, more than any other Cougars team.

The Cougars have rushed for over 5,000 yards behind the play of running back-turned-quarterback Blake Mattson and Havlin Delong.

Mattson's quarterbacking experience prior to a few weeks ago was limited to pickup games at recess. But he's adjusted to keep North Prairie a passing threat with its two athletic tight ends in Cole Henderson and Carter Casavant.

"They're both guys that you have to respect in the pass game," Keller said.

The offense wouldn't be successful without the players up front. North Prairie is anchored by North Dakota State commit Nate Tastad, who plays next to his younger brother Brett. Junior Brandt Mickelson has improved this season to help the Cougars.

"The players like to refer to themselves as donkeys because they're hard working, they are reliable and they get the job done," Keller said. "They take that as a badge of honor."

Keller has emphasized taking care of the football all season, and the Cougars will need to continue that to be competitive against an undefeated South Border team.

"First and foremost, you have to protect the ball," Keller said. "We talk about not giving up big plays on defense. In high school football, if you make a team run 12, 13 plays consistently, that's hard for high school kids to execute at a high level. So making sure we eliminate the big plays on defense, and playing mistake free football. No silly or stupid penalties.

"We've been able to do that so far, and that's what we need to do on Friday."