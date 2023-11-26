North Oconee football TE Jack Kelly makes his college decision

North Oconee football senior Jack Kelly committed to Appalachian State on Saturday.

The three-star tight end re-opened his recruitment last week, backing off a verbal pledge Army Westpoint.

More: UGA football in the mix after Athens-area recruit backs off Army pledge. Here are his options

That left two choices on the table: a full scholarship offer from App State or a preferred walk-on spot at Georgia.

Ultimately, Kelly says the scholarship and relationships built with the App State staff won him over. He called the coaches after their win against Georgia Southern Saturday to let them know his decision.

"Obviously the full ride is a big thing, being able to go to college for free is always a big thing, but I also built really good relationships with the coaches out at App State," Kelly said. "They were the first ones to recruit me and I absolutely loved the place. I couldn't find very many flaws with it when doing my pros and cons and all that. App State seemed like the place for me."

Kelly plans to graduate from North Oconee early in December and head to Boone, N.C., in January to prepare for spring football practice with the Mountaineers. He said he'll room with current teammate and best friend, Trey Lenhardt, who also plans to attend and play for App State as a defensive back.

North Oconee's undefeated season ended in the Georgia state playoff quarterfinals on Friday, where the Titans fell 48-26 to Benedictine. They ended their campaign 12-1.

"It's definitely sad that my high school career is over. I'm going to forever cherish all the brothers that I made and all my coaches and everything they've done for me," Kelly said. "But I am excited to get on to college ball. ... I feel like I need a new experience and I like to travel a lot, so going out of state, it's going to be something exciting."

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: North Oconee TE Jack Kelly commits to Appalachian State