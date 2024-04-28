North Oaks’ Frankie Capan III in second place, two shots back heading into final round of Korn Ferry Tour event

North Oaks product Frankie Capan III is in position to secure his first Korn Ferry Tour victory Sunday in Texas.

Capan birdied his final three holes in the third round Saturday at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington to move into solo second place and pull within two shots of Tim Widing at the Veritex Bank Championship.

Capan shot a 4-under-par 67 on Saturday, two days after he set the course record with a 13-under 58 to open the tournament.

A victory Sunday would move the 24-year-old into the top five of the season-long points list. The top 30 at season’s end earn PGA Tour cards. If Capan — who entered the week in 30th on the list — were to maintain his current placement of solo second, he’d be projected to move up to 12th.

There are currently no Minnesota natives on golf’s top professional tour.

Capan is simply excited to have the opportunity to contend for a title.

“Winning is fun, man. Winning is always fun,” Capan told reporters Saturday. “No matter what tour or what level you’re on. No matter what we’re playing. If you and I went out and played pickleball or football or any other sport, I want to beat you. So I think just having the opportunity to win and putting myself in a good spot to do that is exciting, and I’m really looking forward to (Sunday).”

