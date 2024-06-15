North Oaks’ Frankie Capan III six back of lead through two rounds of U.S. Open

Heading into his second U.S. Open, Frankie Capan III felt he belonged on the major championship stage.

The North Oaks’ native is certainly proving as much. Through two rounds at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, Capan is 1-over par. Not only did he make the cut, but he’s in a tie for 21st, and just six shots back of the lead.

Minnesota’s top professional men’s golfer is on the cusp of contention.

He’s reminding everyone of his roots, too. His golf bag sports a giant Vikings logo, something the NFL team highlighted on its social media accounts Friday.

The longer he remains in the hunt, the more locals will likely latch onto Capan. He doesn’t seem to be leaving the picture anytime soon.

The 24 year old has been a star on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, is primed to earn a promotion to the PGA Tour next year and won his qualifier to earn his way into this week’s tournament.

On Thursday, Capan relied on a strong driving performance. On Friday, his putter picked up the slack en route to an even-par round of 70. His iron play — which has been brilliant all season — has held true through two rounds.

And Capan has shown tremendous touch around the greens this week.

It’s possible all facets of Capan’s game could finally marry over the weekend and lead to better results than he’s experienced over the first two days.

If so, Capan’s fan base could soon extend well beyond his home state.

Related Articles