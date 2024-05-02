North Mecklenburg taps alumnus, former Tennessee player as its new head football coach

North Mecklenburg High School has tapped a former football star to become its new head coach.

Daryl Vereen will replace Damon McKee next fall and takes over a team that was 5-6 last season. McKee coached the Vikings for four seasons and 18-20 overall.

In high school, Vereen was a second-team All Charotte Observer pick as a senior in 2006 and a four-year letterman. As a senior, Vereen led Mecklenburg County in rushing with 2,603 yards and 31 touchdowns. As a junior, despite missing four games to injury, Vereen rushed for 1,201 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Vereen was also a part of North’s 2005 state championship basketball team and the 2006 team that finished state runner up.

He redshirted in 2007 at Tennessee and started seven of 10 games as a redshirt freshman, making the SEC All-Freshman team. Vereen played four years at Tennessee.

Vereen was an assistant at North Mecklenburg last season.