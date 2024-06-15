North Marion graduates share their favorite moments

Jun. 15—FAIRMONT — With four years of high school sports under their belts, the senior student athletes who recently graduated from Marion County Schools have a lot of great memories to share. Here are just some of the North Marion graduates' favorite moments.

Ellijah Armour: Qualifying for state senior year with the relay teams and that one time the team went to a Taco Bell after a track meet.

Aubrey Barrett: Being around friends and building lifelong friendships.

John Bittinger: Playing at Wheeling Island for the state championship football game.

Taylene Beckner: Great environment, students are supportive, friendships built with teams over time.

Aiden Bolyard: First time going to Charleston and spending the night in the hotel with teammates.

Gabrielle Conaway: Friendships made through sports.

Jordan Cox: Qualify for tennis states as a team senior year.

Quinten Currey: Qualifying for tennis states as a team.

Megan Darrah: Being region runner up in tennis senior year.

Isaac Davis: Qualifying for tennis states as a team and in singles.

Richie Eddy: School environment during football season is at its best.

Christian Fisher: Fun all around with friends.

Elijah Frank: Qualifying for tennis states and the experience as a team.

Emma Freels: Winning the girls state basketball championship junior year.

Landon Frey: Playing with friends and making it to the state championship in football.

Taylor Hess: Building friendships, having fun, and succeeding.

Dylan Higgins : Making it to the state championship in football.

Denver Hudson: Bonding with teammates at 4-H camp.

Aaron Hoffman: Making it to the football state championship game and being named an MVP in the game.

Katlyn Hoy: Leading so much in soccer games goalies come out of the net and other players are put in different positions.

Meya Kotsko: Winning a state championship in basketball.

Cole Liggett: Traveling with and participating as a team with teammates.

Brandon Matheny: Playing in the football state championship game.

Eden McDonald: Scoring her first goal in soccer.

Hannah McIntire: Doing hill suicides during cross country season.

Austin McKee : Making it to the state football championship game.

Casey Minor: Making it to the state championship in football and state tournament in basketball.

Kayla Moore: Playing in the section game at North Marion senior year.

Caden Morris: Winning section and region titles in boys basketball to reach the state tournament.

Reese Morris: Getting experience as a captain and spending time bonding with friends

Cierra Parker: Winning states with basketball and track teams.

Sawyer Perkins: Playing at Oglebay for golf.

Lilly Price: Bonding with teammates after practices.

Bailie Russell: Spending time with teammates and having fun.

Eli Scott: Trips to states with the team.

Hailey Shackleford: Seeing the new coaches change the cheer program for the better.

Haley Smith: Hitting four home runs back-to-back at a tournament in Keyser.

Kaleb Spencer: Playing in football state championship game.

Isabella Stanley: Friendships made on the volleyball team and beating Fairmont Senior 3-0 senior year.

Malichi Stewart: Going to states for tennis and scoring first high school goal with his head.

Captain Weekly: Beating Fairmont Senior junior year.

Reach Colin C. Rhodes at 304-367-2548