North Marion graduates share their favorite moments
Jun. 15—FAIRMONT — With four years of high school sports under their belts, the senior student athletes who recently graduated from Marion County Schools have a lot of great memories to share. Here are just some of the North Marion graduates' favorite moments.
Ellijah Armour: Qualifying for state senior year with the relay teams and that one time the team went to a Taco Bell after a track meet.
Aubrey Barrett: Being around friends and building lifelong friendships.
John Bittinger: Playing at Wheeling Island for the state championship football game.
Taylene Beckner: Great environment, students are supportive, friendships built with teams over time.
Aiden Bolyard: First time going to Charleston and spending the night in the hotel with teammates.
Gabrielle Conaway: Friendships made through sports.
Jordan Cox: Qualify for tennis states as a team senior year.
Quinten Currey: Qualifying for tennis states as a team.
Megan Darrah: Being region runner up in tennis senior year.
Isaac Davis: Qualifying for tennis states as a team and in singles.
Richie Eddy: School environment during football season is at its best.
Christian Fisher: Fun all around with friends.
Elijah Frank: Qualifying for tennis states and the experience as a team.
Emma Freels: Winning the girls state basketball championship junior year.
Landon Frey: Playing with friends and making it to the state championship in football.
Taylor Hess: Building friendships, having fun, and succeeding.
Dylan Higgins : Making it to the state championship in football.
Denver Hudson: Bonding with teammates at 4-H camp.
Aaron Hoffman: Making it to the football state championship game and being named an MVP in the game.
Katlyn Hoy: Leading so much in soccer games goalies come out of the net and other players are put in different positions.
Meya Kotsko: Winning a state championship in basketball.
Cole Liggett: Traveling with and participating as a team with teammates.
Brandon Matheny: Playing in the football state championship game.
Eden McDonald: Scoring her first goal in soccer.
Hannah McIntire: Doing hill suicides during cross country season.
Austin McKee : Making it to the state football championship game.
Casey Minor: Making it to the state championship in football and state tournament in basketball.
Kayla Moore: Playing in the section game at North Marion senior year.
Caden Morris: Winning section and region titles in boys basketball to reach the state tournament.
Reese Morris: Getting experience as a captain and spending time bonding with friends
Cierra Parker: Winning states with basketball and track teams.
Sawyer Perkins: Playing at Oglebay for golf.
Lilly Price: Bonding with teammates after practices.
Bailie Russell: Spending time with teammates and having fun.
Eli Scott: Trips to states with the team.
Hailey Shackleford: Seeing the new coaches change the cheer program for the better.
Haley Smith: Hitting four home runs back-to-back at a tournament in Keyser.
Kaleb Spencer: Playing in football state championship game.
Isabella Stanley: Friendships made on the volleyball team and beating Fairmont Senior 3-0 senior year.
Malichi Stewart: Going to states for tennis and scoring first high school goal with his head.
Captain Weekly: Beating Fairmont Senior junior year.
