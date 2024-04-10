North Marion girls, Fairmont Senior boys track and field victorious at Marion County Championships

Apr. 10—RACHEL — One of the biggest small meets for Marion County schools, the Marion County Track and Field Championships took place Tuesday evening at North Marion High School to determine the county winners of 36 events.

With all said and done, North Marion took the girls championship with eight event wins and Fairmont Senior took the boys with a dominating 12 event wins. While not taking a title, East Fairmont took second in boys with six event wins and third in girls with four.

Fairmont Senior's success came in the track events. Individually for the girls, senior Kanayia Mahaney won the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles, sophomore Tillie Cinalli won the 800 meter run,

For Fairmont Senior boys track, senior Tayvion Thornton won the 110 meter hurdles and 200 meter dash, sophomore Landon Jones won the 1600 meter run and 3200 meter run, and sophomore Josiah Brannen won the 400 meter dash and 800 meter run.

In relays, Fairmont Senior girls won 4x800 meter, 4x200 meter and 4x400 meter relays. The boys won the 4x800 meter, 4x200 meter, 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relays.

For field events, senior Zacharias Henderson won the boys long jump and junior Cannon Dinger won the boys high jump.

"First time we loaded up the relays and had quite a few [personal records] today," Fairmont Senior Head Coach Dayton McVicker said. "Today's the warmest day we've had race wise all year, so a lot of times dropped down. We've got a couple not so good things happen, a [disqualification] that almost changed the team result, but overall I thought the kids battled hard and it was a lot of fun out here."

North Marion's girls dominated throughout the day. In track, senior Taylor Hess won the 1600 meter run and 3200 meter run, and senior Cierra Parker won the 400 meter dash and 200 meter dash. The girls also won the 4x102.5 meter shuttle hurdle.

In field, junior Kenzie Ammons won discus throw, Parker won the long jump and junior Maylie Bland won the pole vault.

"We picked up in a lot of events," North Marion girls coach Jeff Crane said. "I thought we had a really good effort today."

Unfortunately for the North Marion boys, no one walked away as an event champion. Freshman Hunter Richards came second on high jump, and junior Mitchel Poling placed second in 300 meter hurdles. Relay teams also placed second in 4x200 meter, 4x100 meter and 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle relays.

For a young boys team, coach Kevin Masters sees the need for growth but was glad to see the improvements his team made during the meet.

"We did some good things tonight," Masters said. "Sometimes it doesn't always show in the team results with the finish, but we had a lot of PRs tonight. The work is starting to show in the results, and that's what we hope will set a new standard for the boys."

East Fairmont's best came in the field events. Senior Dakota Dammeyer won the boys discuss throw and shot put, freshman Kasey Rogers won the girls shot put, and freshman Sara Noechel won the girls high jump.

In track events, junior Breeona Pheasant won the girls 100 meter dash, sophomore Gavin Murphy won boys 100 meter dash, and junior CJ Brandli won boys 300 meter hurdles. In relays, East Fairmont won the girls 4x100 meter and 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle relays.

"We had some bright spots, and we have some things we got to work on and get a little better," East Fairmont Head Coach Shane Eakle said. "Each week work on trying to execute where we should be and either be where we're supposed to be or perform a little better."

North Marion travels to Elkins on Friday for its next meet on the schedule. Fairmont Senior was going to join them, but McVicker said his teams may not go because of the cold. East Fairmont travels to Buckhannon for its next meet on Tuesday of next week.

All three teams return to North Marion High for the United Mine Works Association Invitational on April 19 before the Big X Conference Championship on April 30 at Robert C. Byrd.

Reach Colin C. Rhodes at 304-367-2548