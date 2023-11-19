North Macedonia vs England: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

England conclude their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign away in North Macedonia on Monday night.

The Three Lions travel to Skopje having sealed qualification for next summer's tournament with two games to spare, but in need of a jolt of excitement following Friday's laboured 2-0 home win over Group C minnows Malta.

It was a lacklustre and subdued night at a sold-out Wembley - where players and fans paid emotional tribute to the late, great Sir Bobby Charlton - in England's final home fixture of 2023, with the hosts failing to register a shot on target for more than an hour as they led via an early own goal before Harry Kane's effort 15 minutes from time.

Gareth Southgate admitted his frustration after that wholly unconvincing display against the world's 171st-ranked team, but insisted that he was not worried by the prospect of his side sleepwalking into the Euro 2024 finals.

Nevertheless he will surely be seeking a marked improvement against a North Macedonia team that gave Italy another scare in Rome on Friday before eventually succumbing to a 5-2 defeat that means the Azzurri - who missed out on last year's World Cup finals after being stunned by North Macedonia - now need only a point against Ukraine on Monday to join England in Germany.

Date, kick-off time and venue

North Macedonia vs England is scheduled for a 7:45pm GMT kick-off on Monday November 20, 2023.

The match will take place at the National Arena Tose Proeski in Skopje.

Where to watch North Macedonia vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live and for free online via the Channel 4 website and app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

England may not risk Marcus Rashford in Skopje after his knock against Malta (The FA via Getty Images)

North Macedonia vs England team news

England were hit by a raft of injury withdrawals before the Malta game, with Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Levi Colwill, Callum Wilson and Lewis Dunk all pulling out, while Kalvin Phillips was unavailable for personal reasons.

That led to Cole Palmer being handed his maiden senior call-up along with Ezri Konsa and Rico Lewis, with the Chelsea forward coming on for his debut as a second-half substitute. Marcus Rashford started after joining up with the squad late.

Though Trent Alexander-Arnold played in midfield, Conor Gallagher made just his second competitive start and the likes of Fikayo Tomori also featured from the off, Southgate, with qualification already assured, was criticised in many quarters for not being experimental enough against the fourth-worst team in Europe, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire in his first XI again.

Kieran Trippier has since dropped out of the squad due to a personal matter.

You imagine Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka plus Kyle Walker will all return to the starting lineup in Skopje, with England probably still needing a point to secure a top-six seeding for the Euros.

Rashford may not be risked though after an accidental collision with Alexander-Arnold against Malta left him in pain and replaced by Palmer.

North Macedonia vs England prediction

England were a million miles from their fluent best against Malta, something Southgate largely attributed to the non-stop grind of the fixture list.

However, even on an off-night, waiting until the 64th minute for a first shot on target at home against winless minnows with a strong front three on paper is an obvious cause for concern, however the manager tries to explain it away.

England simply must be better, bolder and brighter in Skopje, winning in more convincing and exciting fashion to prevent the predictable naysaying from growing louder with seven months to go until the Euros begin.

England to win, 3-0.

England must turn back up the style against North Macedonia to silence the critics (REUTERS)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England memorably drubbed North Macedonia 7-0 in the home fixture at Old Trafford back in June that closed out the season, with Saka scoring his first senior international hat-trick and Kane also getting a brace plus further goals from Rashford and Phillips.

The Three Lions have never lost to these opponents in five meetings, though were held to draws in both 2002 and 2006.

North Macedonia wins: 0

England wins: 3

Draws: 2

North Macedonia vs England match odds

North Macedonia to win: 25/1

England to win: 2/13

Draw: 15/2