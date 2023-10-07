North Louisiana roundups: Ruston, Byrd, Evangel, North DeSoto among Friday night winners

Malachi Johnson returned to the Byrd lineup Friday night after sitting out a game with a minor injury and the speedster made his presence felt.

Johnson ran for 192 yards and three scores as the Jackets won for a second consecutive week, 31-28, over Haughton (3-3, 1-2). Harrison Ayers also scored on a 5-yard run for Byrd (2-4, 2-1) and Miami commit Abram Murray added a 23-yard field goal.

Quarterback Christian Turner had a hand in all four Buccaneer scores with two keepers and two TD passes to Zu Davis.

Parkway 45, Southwood 0: The Panthers (5-1, 2-1) bounced back with a shutout of Southwood (0-6, 0-3). Kaleb Williams had a hand in four TDs for the Panthers. Williams tossed TD passes to Antonio Gladney, Jayden Lewis and Michael Collier. Mark Copenhaven scored on a punt return.

Ruston 35, Alexandria 28: Ruston (6-0, 1-0) opened district play with a win over the Trojans (3-3, 0-1) in Alexandria. Dylone Brooks scored two TDs including a 3-yarder in the final two minutes to push the Bearcats to the win. Josh Brantley also had two scores and Jordan Hayes added a rushing TD. Ty Feaster tossed four TD passes for the Trojans. Tanner Townsend Jaylin Johnson and E.J. Scott scored for ASH.

North DeSoto 57, Woodlawn 12: The Griffins (5-1, 3-0) dominated Woodlawn (3-3, 1-2). Luke Delafield was 8 for 9 with 202 yards and three TDs while Cole Cory had four receptions for 132 yards and two scores for the Griffins.Lake Bates took a pick-6 back 95 yards for a score. Woodlawn had rushing touchdowns from Isaiah Kennedy and Quinton Wilson.

Benton 42, Natchitoches Central 35: The Tigers (2-4, 1-2) broke their four-game slide with a District 1-5A win over NCHS (2-4, 1-2). Greg Manning scored three TDs for Benton while Jeff King and Trey Smith connected twice for scores and King scored on a keeper.

Evangel 40, Northwood 21: The Eagles (4-2, 3-0) scored 40-plus points for the third consecutive week and remained undefeated in district with the win over Northwood (2-4, 2-1). Tucker McCabe had two receiving TDs from Hutson Hearron, who also had a rushing TD.

Huntington 40, BTW 22: The Raiders (4-2, 2-1) had two rushing TDs from Marcus Willis and another from Nyles Hullaby. Kaleb Tucker pulled down a TD reception from LJ White against BTW (2-4, 0-3).

Minden 27, Bossier 6: The Tide (1-5, 1-2) topped the Bearkats (1-5, 1-2) for their first win of the season. Jakobe Jackson reached the end zone twice for the Crimson Tide. Porter Neal and Dunovan Robins added other rushing TDs for Minden. Bossier lone score came on a 23-yard TD pass by Quan Scott to Sentavion Ball.

Union Parish 43, North Webster 14: The Farmers (4-2, 2-0) remained undefeated in district with the win over the Knights (3-3, 1-2). Derrick Dew had three TDs for the Farmers while Jamarion Island and Chase Meeking also had TDs. Tomorrio Bilberry returned a kickoff for a score. For the Knights, Tutt McGlothen scored on a 60-yard reception from Christian Whitlock and Braedon Robertson added a long TD run.

Winnfield 30, Lakeview 14: The Tigers (2-4, 1-0) celebrated homecoming with their first district win over Lakeview (3-3, 0-1). Winnfield had rushing TDs from Jaylon Jackson, Jeremy Mamon, Ryan Davis and Damascus Lewis. Omarion Pierr and Lamarion Rushing cracked the endzone for the Gators.

Arcadia 48, Ringgold 0: Arcadia (5-1, 1-1) won the battle of Bienville Parish over Ringgold (3-3, 1-2). Juniors Ian Fitzgerald and Tayshun Johnson had two TDs each and Junior Joseph Salvaterra stripped a fumble in the end zone.

St. Mary's 42, Lasalle 0: The Tigers (5-0, 1-0) remained undefeated with a shutout of Lasalle (3-3, 0-1) in Natchitoches. Drake Griffin and Ethan Busby had two rushing TDs apiece while Mixon Bankston and Ben Bienvenu added scores.

Homer 60, Plain Dealing 0: The Pelicans (5-1, 3-0) topped the Pelicans (0-6, 0-3). Jerzyion Livingston scored on two 60-plus yard TD runs. Zyan Warren tossed a touchdown pass to Branden Williams and Spencer Dunn scored on a pick-6 and Tymarrion Knowles blocked a punt and returned to the end zone for the Pels.

Red River 32, Jonesboro-Hodge 8: The Bulldogs (1-5, 1-0) took their first win of the season by stopping Jonesboro-Hodge (2-4, 0-1). Symeon Malone scored the only Tiger TD.

Loyola 42, Green Oaks 6: The Giants (1-5, 0-1) only score against Loyola (2-3, 1-0) came from Delarrious Marshall.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

Shawn White contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: North Louisiana roundups: Ruston, Byrd, Evangel, among Friday winners