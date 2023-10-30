Here’s the North Louisiana high school football games for Week 10 of the 2023 season

The final week of the 2023 Louisiana high school football regular season is upon us and is slated to kickoff Thursday this week with a few of the North Louisiana teams involved in district contests.

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 2

District 1-5A

Airline vs. Southwood, Indy Stadium

District 1-4A

North DeSoto at Northwood

SOLID GOLD: Tre Jackson is Airline’s ‘gold standard’ and inspired by his Chucky doll

ROUNDUPS: Roundups: Haughton, Ruston, North Webster, Calvary among Friday night winners

HER KICKS: Evangel Christian senior Grace Shurley is getting her pigskin kicks on Friday nights

District 2-4A

Huntington at Bossier, Memorial Stadium

Tioga at Grant

District 1-3A

Sterlington at Wossman

BEST OF BEST: Top football performers in the Shreveport-Bossier City area for Oct. 26-27

The Sterlington Panthers hosted the Neville Tigers for their 2023 Jamboree on Thursday, August 24. The Tigers took the win 21-14.

District 2-1A

Lincoln Prep at Ouachita Christian

St. Frederick at Cedar Creek

District 3-1A

Montgomery at Logansport

Friday, Nov. 3

District 1-5A

Natchitoches Central vs. Byrd, Indy Stadium

Captain Shreve at Haughton

Parkway at Benton

District 2-5A

Ruston at West Monroe

ASH at West Ouachita

Pineville at Ouachita

District 1-4A

BTW at Evangel

Woodlawn at Minden

District 2-4A

Franklin Parish at Peabody

Neville – Open

District 1-3A

Union Parish at Carroll

Lafayette Renaissance at North Webster

District 2-3A

Jena at Buckeye

Bolton at Caldwell Parish

District 1-2A

Loyola at Calvary, Jerry Barker Stadium

Lakeside vs. Green Oaks, Jerry Burton Stadium

D’Arbonne Woods at North Caddo

District 2-2A

Vidalia at Oak Grove

Rayville at Ferriday

Madison at General Trass

Mangham – Open

District 1-1A

Ringgold at Magnolia Charter

Plain Dealing at Arcadia

Haynesville at Homer

District 3-2A

Many at Lakeview

Red River at Mansfield

Jonesboro-Hodge at Winnfield

District 3-1A

St. Mary’s at Northwood-Lena

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Here’s the North Louisiana high school football games for Week 10