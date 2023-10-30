Here’s the North Louisiana high school football games for Week 10 of the 2023 season
The final week of the 2023 Louisiana high school football regular season is upon us and is slated to kickoff Thursday this week with a few of the North Louisiana teams involved in district contests.
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Week 10
Thursday, Nov. 2
District 1-5A
Airline vs. Southwood, Indy Stadium
District 1-4A
North DeSoto at Northwood
District 2-4A
Huntington at Bossier, Memorial Stadium
Tioga at Grant
District 1-3A
Sterlington at Wossman
District 2-1A
Lincoln Prep at Ouachita Christian
St. Frederick at Cedar Creek
District 3-1A
Montgomery at Logansport
Friday, Nov. 3
District 1-5A
Natchitoches Central vs. Byrd, Indy Stadium
Captain Shreve at Haughton
Parkway at Benton
District 2-5A
Ruston at West Monroe
ASH at West Ouachita
Pineville at Ouachita
District 1-4A
BTW at Evangel
Woodlawn at Minden
District 2-4A
Franklin Parish at Peabody
Neville – Open
District 1-3A
Union Parish at Carroll
Lafayette Renaissance at North Webster
District 2-3A
Jena at Buckeye
Bolton at Caldwell Parish
District 1-2A
Loyola at Calvary, Jerry Barker Stadium
Lakeside vs. Green Oaks, Jerry Burton Stadium
D’Arbonne Woods at North Caddo
District 2-2A
Vidalia at Oak Grove
Rayville at Ferriday
Madison at General Trass
Mangham – Open
District 1-1A
Ringgold at Magnolia Charter
Plain Dealing at Arcadia
Haynesville at Homer
District 3-2A
Many at Lakeview
Red River at Mansfield
Jonesboro-Hodge at Winnfield
District 3-1A
St. Mary’s at Northwood-Lena
Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.
