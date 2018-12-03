‘North London is red!’ – Ozil breaks silence after missing Arsenal’s derby date

Mesut Ozil has broken his silence after missing Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham, but has not shed any light on the injury which kept him on the sidelines.

The German playmaker was expected to have a key role to play as the Gunners prepared to welcome their fiercest rivals to Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

He was, however, to be left out of the matchday squad after picking up an untimely knock.

Unai Emery confirmed after a 4-2 win for his side that “back ache” had ruled Ozil out of his plans.

The Spaniard was, however, unable to explain when the problem occurred or whether the World Cup winner had attended a thrilling encounter after being forced out of it.

Wherever he was, Ozil took great joy in seeing Arsenal down their old adversaries.

He took to social media to declare: “Proud of the whole team. North London is red.”

It now remains to be seen when Ozil will be drafted back into the Arsenal fold.

He has endured a frustrating time of late, having been hauled off during his last outing in a 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Having then been unavailable for a derby date, the 30-year-old has to work to do when it comes to forcing his way into Emery’s plans.

Fellow midfielder Lucas Torreira starred against Spurs, netting his first goal for the Gunners, while Aaron Ramsey stepped off the bench to provide two assists.

More of the same will be demanded in Arsenal’s next fixture, as the big games keep on coming.

Emery is set to take his troops to Old Trafford on Wednesday to face Manchester United.

He will be hoping to have Ozil’s creativity at his disposal for that encounter, with the Red Devils having struggled to keep the back door bolted this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, while Arsenal have climbed into fourth and are now unbeaten in their last 19 games across all competitions.