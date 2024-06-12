North Laurel Softball Team recognized at school board meeting

Jun. 12—Monday's Laurel County Board of Education meeting was highlighted by a tribute to the Lady Jaguars' ongoing run for a state title.

The meeting was called to order following a prayer given by Deputy Superintendent Tharon D. Hurley. Superintendent Denise Griebel then gave a brief report before moving on to recognizing North Laurel High School's softball team, coach, and assistant coaches.

"Tonight, we are celebrating and recognizing the North Laurel High School girls softball team as 13th Region champs, so congratulations, ladies," Superintendent Griebel stated. The team is currently competing in the state tournament and playing well thus far.

Supt. Griebel additionally recognized and thanked Head Coach Chris Edwards, welcoming him to stand at the podium and discuss his team and assistant coaches who were also in attendance.

"We're also the 49th District champions for the fourth year in a row," Coach Edwards added to Superintendent Griebel's introduction. "We have won two games in this state tournament. We play in the final four Friday at 3:30," he shared.

Coach Edwards then welcomed Ben Sams, Jeremy Adams, and Steve Foley, NLHS softball team's assistant coaches, to join him and Supt. Griebel in recognizing the softball players. The coaches began by mentioning senior Braylee Fawbush, who could not attend the meeting due to having her college orientation.

Coach Edwards then had juniors Ellie Adams, Morgan Edwards, Saige McClure, and Bella Sizemore stand before the room to be recognized. Following the juniors, the coaches recognized sophomores Katie Keen and Aubrey McCowan. Freshmen Brindalyn Fawbush, Tessa Monhollen, and Katie Sams were then recognized and welcomed to join the other high school softball players.

Eighth graders Bella Brown, Emma Carl, Bella Finley, Reeselynn Garland, and Bailee Howard were additionally recognised, followed by standalone seventh grader Pyper Davenport. After the recognition of North Laurel High School's softball players, the team left the meeting early to go practice in preparation for Friday.

The board members then moved onto addressing the construction progress of the Laurel County Day Treatment Center and South Laurel High School.

"Congratulations to you all. That's a tremendous accomplishment and just a testament to the quality of athletes and character of your students that you have in this district, and so it's great to be a part of that and what a great honor," Ray J. Vaske stated before giving his presentation of the architect/construction manager report.

Vaske presented the progress of the Laurel County Day Treatment Center first.

"I'll tell you from last Thursday's meeting, we're finally starting to see some paint on the walls," he began. "We've got windows installed on the Phase 3 portion of the new media center, so that's probably the biggest accomplishment."

When presenting photos of South Laurel High School's cafeteria and media center expansion progress, Vaske shared that the key feature of the project was consolidating two ambiguous entry points into one main entry point.

Following Vaske's presentation, the board recommended approval of the bids for gas and diesel, athletic supplies, and the yearbook.

"To summarize, the lowest bid for gas and diesel is Petroleum Traders and I believe they had our bid last year so they've won that bid previously. BSN [Sports] is the low bidder for athletic supplies. They, too, have helped that bid previously and this year, Jostens is the low bidder for the yearbook production at the middle and high school levels," Supt. Griebel stated.

The bids received approval.

Also receiving approval was the Athletic Handbook for school year 2024-2025.

"This updated '24-25 handbook basically shows updates to to reflect consideration of policy and law, and KHSAA [Kentucky High School Athletic Association] updates. The most notable updates are on pages 9 and 13. There's very few, but if you review that, page 9 basically just reflects a language change to reflect KHSA bylaw," Deputy Supt. Hurley stated.

Concluding the meeting, the Laurel County Board of Education members decided to take the final item on the agenda, consent action for student learning and support services, as a block without further discussion.

The next board meeting will be held on Monday, June 24.