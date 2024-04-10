North Las Vegas park gets much-needed renovation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas is revitalizing local parks including, a $12 million renovation of The Cheyenne Sports Complex.

It’s one of the oldest parks in North Las Vegas and has remained relativity the same for the last 50 years. Cheyenne Sports Complex was one of the most popular sports parks in the 70s and 80s, and the city is looking to return it to its former glory.

The park is surrounded by mountains, the Las Vegas skyline, and jets coming to and from Nellis Air Force Base. The 37-acre park was established in 1974 and includes four baseball diamonds, three soccer fields, a track, tennis courts, and public restrooms.

The park holds many memories for the City of North Las Vegas Parks and Recreation Director Cass Palmer. It’s something he wants to make sure it is a place for residents to make them as well. “I played three, four nights a week coed ball, and it was just fun,” Palmer explained. “Nice parks bring a lot of visitor volume, the more visitors volume the fewer issues we have.”

The renovations will include adding 30 more trees, extra restrooms, more shaded areas, LED lighting and signs, a splash pad, pickleball courts, track enhancements, and a fence enclosing the entire park for safety. They’ll also be replacing some grass with turf and removing the large hill in the center of the park.

The College of Southern Nevada North campus will then start renting space at the park for their sports teams to play on.

The price tag for all this renovation comes in at $12 million for the entire project. Nearly $7 million is earmarked from Congress and the rest comes from BLM and conservation funds.

Palmer said they expect to break ground on renovations at the park this summer and have the upgrades complete by the summer of 2026.

It is not the only park they are working on. The City of North Las Vegas is also adding more land to Craig Ranch and Kyle Ranch Park. Along with the addition of a STEM park while also updating older parks like Cheyenne Sports Complex.

The city is asking for the community’s input for park renovations.

