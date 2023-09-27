North Korea to expel Travis King

Pte Travis King had been serving with US forces in South Korea - WISN 12 NEWS

North Korea has said it will expel Travis King, the US army private who bolted across the highly militarised border with South Korea during a tourist excursion in July.

State media said its “investigation” into the soldier was finished, and added that Mr King was “disillusioned” with racial tension in the US army and society.

Mr King unexpectedly ran across the heavily fortified border while touring the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the demilitarised zone that lies between the two Koreas in July.

He had been serving with US forces in South Korea but was scheduled to return to Texas where he faced “pending administrative separation actions for foreign conviction”.

While in South Korea he had faced allegations of assault and a £3,097 fine for damaging a police car.

Illegally intruded into territory

The soldier had just finished a stint in a detention facility for an unspecified infraction and was accompanied to the airport by a military escort, who could not join him beyond customs and immigration.

Instead of returning to the United States, he slipped out of the airport and joined an international tourist group at the border.

North Korea said that Mr King, 23, had “confessed that he illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK as he harboured ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US army and was disillusioned about the unequal US society”.

Pyongyang’s investigation into the young soldier “has been finished”, it added. State media had previously claimed Mr King crossed into the North because he faced “racial discrimination”.

US officials at the time said they believed King deliberately crossed over into the North.

It is not known what negotiations may have taken place for his release or whether Pyongyang released him of its own volition.

But the situation created a diplomatic headache for Washington at a time when relations with Kim Jong Un’s regime are at a low over Pyongyang’s ongoing missile tests and accelerating nuclear weapons programme.