North Kitsap career scoring leader Cade Orness joining Gonzaga as walk on

Apr. 22—Cade Orness, a prolific prep scorer who set the career points record during his time at North Kitsap High School, is joining Gonzaga's roster as a walk-on next season.

Orness' father, Scott, a former Seattle U standout who's also the head coach at North Kitsap, announced his son's decision on Instagram Monday evening.

"Proud dad right here," Scott Orness posted on an Instagram story.

Gonzaga had an open walk-on spot after forward Colby Brooks entered the NCAA transfer portal last week after spending two seasons in Spokane.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Orness amassed 1,821 points at North Kitsap High School, shattering the previous record of 1,664 held by Jonas La Tour, who's now at Seattle Pacific University.

Orness averaged better than 20 points per game during the 2023-24 season, earning Olympic League Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors while leading North Kitsap to a third-place finish at the Washington 2A State Tournament.

In the quarterfinals, Orness scored 24 points to help North Kitsap top Anacortes and four-star recruit Davis Fogle — a junior guard who announced a Gonzaga offer earlier Monday — before losing to Grandview in the semifinals and cruising past Bremerton in the consolation game.

As of now, Orness will be one of three walk-ons in 2024-25, joining junior Joe Few — the son of head coach Mark Few — and freshman Joaquim ArauzMoore