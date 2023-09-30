North Jersey Male Athlete of the Week needed little time to gel with his new team

DePaul football coach Nick Campanile admits Nolan James wasn't the starting running back when he transferred to DePaul before the season started. But it didn't take long to put him No. 1 on the depth chart.

"He learned the whole offense in two days," Campanile said with a laugh. "He learned the basics in about 20 minutes and didn't make a mistake."

Both Camapnile and James said the transition couldn't have been much easier. The Westwood resident had played eighth-grade junior football for Paterson's Silk City Cardinals alongside several key members of this DePaul team, so he fit right in when he joined the Spartans after two years at Don Bosco.

Leaving Bosco wasn't easy, though.

"I loved the school but I had to leave," James said. "I was playing in the slot there and the schools that were recruiting me for college told me I needed to get more carries. Coach Camp [Campanile] had always been one of my favorite coaches, so I did the whole admission process and DePaul was a better fit for me."

So far, so good.

James rushed for at least 115 yards in each of the Spartans' first four games. That's not surprising for someone who has loved football from the first time he touched one, at age 4.

Football has been in his family for a long time. His father, Nolan James Sr., played at the University of New Haven and his uncle, E.J. Barthel, was an All-Bergen County tight end at Becton who went on to play collegiately at Rutgers and UMass and is now the running backs coach at Nebraska.

One of the most influential voices in James' head is grandmother, Heidi Barthel, who lives in East Rutherford and talks to her grandson nearly every day. "She's always trying to make sure I'm happy and she makes sure I continue to stay that way," James said.

James is a self-professed student of football film, watching it first by himself in the day or two after the game and then with his team during weekly sessions.

There's no question that he loves football, but one thing that is also high on his list is good food. James loves to cook for himself, particularly a special breakfast when none of his family is around. He's never cooked it for anyone but himself but here − for the first time − is Nolan James' recipe for peanut-butter banana pancakes.

The recipe has been honed by trial and error and all ingredients are added by the eyeball test rather than precise measurements.

Flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, cinnamon, an egg or two, creamy peanut butter (a lot), almond milk, cardamom (a little bit), and three slices of banana for each pancake. He usually makes four.

Mix in each ingredient as it's added to the bowl, let the mix sit until the frying pan on the burner gets hot, pour in four pancakes and flip them when the edges start to bubble up. Then take the pancakes out and cut the rest of the bananas over the finished batch. Serve with orange juice − "I don't like drinking milk," he said.

James warns not to serve this as a pregame meal but one to enjoy after the game.

Enjoy.

Grandma Barthel: Your grandson is happy and content − and well-fed.

Nolan James

Sport: Football

School: DePaul

Class: Junior. Age: 17

Accomplishment: Carried 26 times for 228 yards and caught four passes for 16 yards, scoring all four touchdowns as DePaul defeated Paramus Catholic, 28-12.

Also nominated: Joseph Perpepaj of Bogota, Roddy Morinho of Lyndhurst, Luca Gemma of Ramsey, Cole Goumas of Rutherford, and Adrian Caba of Paramus for football; Jack Bruton of Hasbrouck Heights and Andrew Armstrong of Pompton Lakes for soccer; and Danny Phillips of Indian Hills for cross-country.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen Record Male Athlete of the Week: Nolan James, DePaul