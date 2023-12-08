North Jersey Male Athlete of the Week delivers down stretch to help win state title

How fitting is it that when Robbie Carcich learned he was The Record's final North Jersey Athlete of the Week of the fall season, he was with his teammates on a float as part of Westwood's Home for the Holidays Parade through the heart of the business district?

"The seniors were in front, and there were a lot of three-year varsity guys. I looked to my left and to my right and realized what we got through together,'' said Carcich, who took over the starting quarterback role in the second game of his sophomore year and led the Cardinals to a 31-4 record, including back-to-back state sectional championships and the 2023 state Group 2 title, with a thrilling 21-20 overtime win over Rumson-Fair Haven at Rutgers' SHI Stadium.

The dream of a state championship seemed a distant one when Carcich trotted onto the field with 5:50 to play and the ball on the one-yard line, after a gallant goal line stand.

But not to Carcich and his twin brother Mike, who greeted him after making a game-saving tackle on the previous play, preventing what probably would have been a clinching score. And not to the other members of the offensive team poised to make history.

"I knew we would come through,'' said Robbie Carcich. "I said to them in the huddle, if you don't think we're going to win the game, leave the field right now.''

No one moved.

"This group of guys, this team put the work in all year, every day and all we had to do was execute,'' he said. "Everybody bought in, there wasn't a lot of yelling. we'd practiced since June for this.''

A huge 31-yard pass to Joe Klein on third-and-10 from the one kick-started the drive, and a few plays later, the Cardinals were six yards (and an extra point away) from sending the game into overtime. Carcich threw, Tommy Bussanich caught and after a false start on the PAT, Sean Morrison delivered the tying kick.

''After the last two years, anything less than a state championship would have been a failure,'' said Robbie Carcich. ''We still had work to do.''

This time, Rumson-Fair Haven scored in the overtime period. But Aidan Dugan blocked the extra point and now Westwood's task was a little simpler than before. Score from the 25-yard line and kick another extra point.

"We had the same mindset as on the drive before and I was confident I could make every throw,'' said Carcich, who threw for over 2,200 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for nearly 800 yards and 11 more scores during the 13-0 season. " I knew Tommy would score and then I was certain Sean would make the extra point. The whole community was behind us all year and we weren't going to let them down.''

And celebrating the victory with his brother Mike was also something special.

"It means everything,'' said Carcich, who hopes to play football in college, "All the arguing and beating each other up in the backyards, all the trips to Diamond Nation for baseball in the summer, all the football practices and games with him and the rest of the family. It was all worth it.''

Robbie Carcich

Sport: Football

School: Westwood

Class: Senior. Age: 18

Accomplishment: He led a brilliant 99-yard, 14-play march in the final 5:50 to tie the Group 2 state championship football game and then threw the decisive TD pass in overtime. He was 16-of-20 passing for 145 yards and two TDs. He also carried 22 times for 99 yards rushing.

