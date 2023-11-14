North Jersey football: Full breakdown down of all 7 state semifinal games

The high school football playoffs continue this weekend with state semifinal games for all five public-school sections, plus Non-Public A.

The winners of this week's public-school semifinals will compete in the state title games at Rutgers, scheduled for Nov. 26 and 29. The Non-Public A semifinal winners will compete for a state title on Nov. 28 at MetLife Stadium. (The Non-Public B title game at MetLife is already set: DePaul vs. Red Bank Catholic.)

Here's everything you need to know for all seven games that include at least one team from Bergen, Passaic or Morris counties.

Shabazz (8-3) at Mountain Lakes (9-2)

Group 1 semifinals − Friday, 7 p.m.

September 1, 2023; Mountain Lakes High School varsity football team breaks the banner before their first game of the season against Lenape Valley. Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, USA; Mountain Lakes High School. Mandatory Credit: Tom Salus-The Record

Shabazz ended the regular season on the bubble, then rallied to win a sectional title. The Bulldogs are loaded with talent that jelled well together as the season went on.

Former St. Peter's Prep standout Naz Oliver challenged the team in his first season in charge, and Shabazz has answered the call. The offense, led by QB Nazir Smith and RB Zaiden McDonald, is averaging more than 40 points per game. The Newark school has eight St. Peter's Prep transfers that have inserted themselves nicely.

Mountain Lakes, on the other hand, is a mainstay at the top of Group 1. The Herd played in last year's state final at Rutgers and is a win away from a return trip. Defensive standout Marco Dzamba has emerged as a two-way star, leading the receiving corps at tight end.

Both teams boast tough defenses and strong running games. Expect a physical game.

− Robert Aitken Jr.

Bernards (12-0) at Westwood (11-0)

Group 2 semifinals − Friday, 7 p.m.

Westwood High School hosts River Dell in a football game in Washington Township on Friday September 16, 2022. W #9 Joe Klein catches the ball.

Westwood has been playing football since 1924. Bernards has been around even longer, with records dating back to 1906. This will be the first known meeting between teams with divergent histories.

Fresh off their sixth North 1 sectional title, the Cardinals are playing in the semis for a second straight year, looking to erase the memory of last season's 13-7 loss to Caldwell. Senior Joe Klein (663 receiving yards, 7 TDs) caught a pair of scores against Rutherford and has the same amount of touchdowns from scrimmage as his sophomore brother Steve (373 rush yards, 7 TD).

Bernards just earned its first playoff-era championship in its 16th postseason appearance all-time. The Mountaineers are bidding for their first unbeaten season since 1970, when they went 9-0 and were awarded the Central Group 1 crown by the NJSIAA. Senior QB Connor Laverty, who scored the overtime touchdown in the North 2 final against Lakeland, leads Bernards with 11 rushing TDs and has a 17-1 TD-to-INT ratio.

− Greg Tartaglia

West Morris (7-5) at West Essex (9-3)

Group 3 semifinals − Friday, 7 p.m.

West Essex's Luke Struss runs the ball as West Morris defends during the first half of a football game at West Morris Central High School on November 11, 2022.

Not many can say they called this state semifinal when playoff seedings and brackets were released last month. West Morris and West Essex have built quite the rivalry the last three seasons, and Friday’s contest will be the fifth time the teams have met since 2021 and the third postseason encounter during that span.

West Morris ended West Essex’s last two seasons in sectional finals, but the Knights defeated the Wolfpack, 26-22 in a Week 7 regular-season game on Oct. 6 in North Caldwell, snapping a three-game skid against their Morris County rivals.

The offenses mirror one another, but West Essex has played better defense all season.

− Nick Gantaifis

Mount Olive (11-1) at Ramapo (11-0)

Group 4 semifinals − Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Nov 10, 2023; Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA; Northern Highlands at Ramapo in the NJSIAA North 1, Group 4 sectional final. R #17 Zach Schnorrbusch makes a catch in the third quarter.

Ramapo has a chance to win its third North regional championship since this playoff round was introduced five years ago. In 2018 and 2019, the Raiders punctuated 13-0 seasons by winning the North Group 3 crown.

Ramapo has a high-octane attack and averages 37.2 points per game. The pass-dominated offense is spearheaded by senior quarterback Landon De Prima, who has thrown for 2,775 yards and 39 TDs and rushed for 616 yards and seven scores. The defense is improved and came up big in the 14-10 win over two-time defending champion Northern Highlands in the North 1 final.

Mount Olive has shown a more balanced attack while winning its three playoff games by a combined nine points. Junior QB Jake Asbury has thrown for 1,568 yards and 15 TDs. The ground game is led by junior Tyler Cumming, who has rushed for 1,315 yards and 12 scores. The Marauders have allowed 25.0 points in the playoffs, and that number needs to come down.

− Greg Mattura

Union City (10-1) at Passaic Tech (12-0)

Group 5 semifinals − Friday, 6 p.m.

Passaic Tech seeks a return trip to the state final after winning last year’s North Group 5 regional title with a 21-7 victory over West Orange. Back in September, the Bulldogs shut down Union City, 13-6, at a neutral site.

Passaic Tech has a senior-led lineup that features Syracuse commit and two-way standout Trashon Dye. He has rushed for 1,849 yards and 21 TDs, including three scores in the 34-27 win over Montclair in Friday’s North 1 final. Senior QB Ma’Kao Taylor adds balance and has thrown for 1,213 yards and 10 TDs. The Bulldogs have held 10 opponents to 10 points or fewer.

Union City has forged a 10-game win streak since its season-opening loss to Passaic Tech. The Soaring Eagles have a stellar ground game that includes three quality running backs in junior Mark Boyd and seniors Tyler Koffa and Elijah Rose. They have combined for more than 2,400 rushing yards and 35 TDs. Union City has five shutouts this season and held eight opponents to seven points or fewer.

− Greg Mattura

Donovan Catholic (9-2) at Bergen Catholic (9-1)

Non-Public A semifinals − Saturday

Dominic Campanile (17) of Bergen Catholic scrambles with the football during a football game between Bergen Catholic High School and St. Joseph Regional High School at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Bergen Catholic is now two wins away from winning its third consecutive state title. The Oradell squad last captured three in a row from 1991-93. The Crusaders beat the Griffins last year, 41-7, in a game postponed by a day because of a storm, and beat them 35-7 in 2021.

Bergen Catholic QB Dominic Campanile has thrown 27 TD passes in 10 games this season. Donovan Catholic rides the legs of star running back Najee Calhoun.

− Darren Cooper

Seton Hall Prep (5-6) at Delbarton (9-1)

Non-Public A semifinals − Saturday, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall Prep football players make their entrance as they play Paramus Catholic on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Seton Hall Prep is the Cinderella Story in this bracket. The Pirates started the season 1-4 and were the No. 11 seed in this bracket, but they now have a shot at reaching the final with a win over the Green Wave.

Delbarton has a rugged defense and offense that leans on playmaker Philip Folmar. The Pirates have an experienced quarterback in Liam Londergan, and safety Jaylen McClain has committed to Ohio State.

The two schools didn't play in the regular season. Seton Hall Prep beat Delbarton in the 2022 season opener.

− Darren Cooper

