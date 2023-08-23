North Jersey football: 11 running backs to watch for during 2023 season

North Jersey will again feature some of the top running backs in the state as the 2023 high school football season kicks off Friday night.

Here's a look at 11 standout ball carriers from Bergen and Passaic counties who merit watching this season:

Logan Bush

Don Bosco senior

Bush will again be the featured runner for an offense that last year averaged almost 250 yards rushing per game. The 5-11, 205-pounder carried 179 times for 1,319 yards and 13 TDs last year for the Non-Public A runner-up. His offers include Fordham, Richmond, Army and Bucknell.

“He’s got a good combination of strength and speed, and he’s got really good vision,” Ironmen coach Dan Sabella said. “He’s put on about 15 pounds from last year, so I think he’s going to be a little more of a north-south runner this year.”

Senior Logan Bush will again be the featured running back for Don Bosco's football team in 2023.

Trashon Dye

Passaic Tech senior

Dye may be North Jersey’s most productive two-way player, and last year earned first-team All-New Jersey by the USA TODAY Network. The 5-11, 215-pounder carried 247 times for 1,238 yards and 11 TDs last year for the Group 5 runner-up. He and twin brother Travon are committed to Syracuse.

“Travon was one of the top two-way players in the state last year,” said Bulldogs coach Matt Demarest, who plays Dye at linebacker. “He doesn’t come off the field, so there’s not many kids like him. And that’s a tribute to him and what he does.”

John Forster

St. Joseph junior

Forster teams with senior Yasin Willis to form North Jersey’s most dangerous duo. Forster has exceptional speed, and the 5-10, 195-pounder carried 48 times for 377 yards and four TDs last season. He also caught 15 passes for 429 yards and four scores. He had 1,018 total yards.

“As a running back, he’s an absolute burner who can run away from defenses,” Green Knights coach Dan Marangi said. “He showed his ability last year to bounce off some tackles, and once he gets to the open field, it’s going to be extremely difficult to catch him.”

St. Joseph junior John Forster (with ball) teams with senior Yasin Willis to form North Jersey's top running back duo.

Luca Gemma

Ramsey senior

Gemma is primed for an All-County-caliber year, one season after a September shoulder injury sidelined him for several games. During six games last season, the 6-3, 215-pounder carried 43 times for 472 yards and 10 scores.

“He’s a jack-of-all trades for us. We can put him anywhere on both sides of the ball,” Rams coach Adam Baeira said. “Offensively, we’re going to have him at running back, and he’s going to play some slot. We’re going to have him all over the place, not only to make him successful, but the team successful.”

Senior Luca Gemma, sidelined for part of last season due to injury, will be a two-way star for Ramsey in 2023.

Cole Goumas

Rutherford senior

Goumas is a three-year starter who teams with junior Nick Lorer to give the Bulldogs the NJIC’s top backfield duo. The 5-10, 175-pounder ran for 848 yards and 11 TDs last season for the defending NJIC champions despite playing with an injured ankle and sitting out more than a dozen quarters due to blowouts.

“Cole is an explosive kid who knows the offense inside and out,” Bulldogs coach Steve Dunn said. “He’s physical enough where he can run the ball between the tackles, but he’s also quick enough to get to the edge and beat a team with his speed.”

Senior Cole Goumas is among the key returnees for Rutherford, the defending NJIC football champion.

Bryce Hamilton

Waldwick/Midland Park senior

Hamilton will be asked to do even more this year, one season after he ran for 1,152 yards and 12 TDs. The 5-11, 185-pounder is a threat all over the field, and last year he caught multiple TD passes, returned a kickoff for a score and booted 34 extra points.

“He comes to work, and he works hard every single day. He’s a leader of this team,” Warriors coach Greg Gruzdis said. “He’s a make-you-miss type of kid. He’s extremely fast, he’s powerful, and he put on some extra muscle from last year.”

Senior running back Bryce Hamilton will be the centerpiece for the Waldwick/Midland Park football team in 2023.

Nolan James

DePaul junior

James is a true rushing and receiving threat. He transferred from Don Bosco, where last season he carried 91 times for 625 yards and eight TDs and caught 43 passes for 530 yards and five scores. The 5-10, 200-pounder will make the defending Non-Public B champion Spartans even more potent.

“He has great vision, and his strength and elusiveness make him very hard to tackle,” Spartans coach Nick Campanile said. “And because his hands are so good, he’s equally effective out of the backfield. He’s really added another dimension to our offense.”

Junior Nolan James (23) has transferred to DePaul after starring last season at Don Bosco.

Ayden Jones

Hackensack senior

Jones returns as the featured runner for a program whose meat and potatoes is the ground game. The 5-10, 190-pounder ran for 1,397 yards last season, tops among this year’s North Jersey returnees. He also ran for 12 TDs. His recruiters include Delaware State.

“He has tremendous vision and patience,” Comets coach Brett Ressler said. “One thing that is really starting to show off is, after another year of development, his second-level acceleration. He has the vision to hit the hole correctly, accelerate through that second level, and start to pull away from kids.”

Ayden Jones of Hackensack answers questions from the media at Super Football Conference Media Day at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 8, 2023.

Luke Macfie

Park Ridge senior

Macfie teams with senior quarterback Cole Hughes to give the Owls two returning 1,000-yard rushers. The 5-11, 185-pound Macfie ran for 1,105 yards and 12 TDs, and 14 scores overall last season, and he helps make his team a contender for NJIC division and Group 1 sectional titles.

“Him and Hughes are a 1-2 punch combination, so that’ll be the feature in our running game,” Owls coach Tom Curry Jr. said. “Luke also adds a lot to the passing game. He’s got great hands and we’re going to split him out a little bit, as well as put him in the backfield.”

Kaj Sanders

Bergen Catholic senior

Sanders will be the Crusaders’ primary runner this season after earning his reputation last year as a defensive back. He carried 32 times for 261 yards and three TDs last season for the Non-Public A champions and New Jersey’s top-ranked team. The 6-1, 188-pounder is committed to Rutgers.

“He’s a one-cut runner, and I don’t think people realize how good he is on the offensive side of the ball because he’s been a defense-first player,” Crusaders coach Vito Campanile said. “We think he really brings a dynamic element to our offense.”

Yasin Willis

St. Joseph senior

Willis is North Jersey’s premier ball carrier and teams with Porter to form arguably North Jersey’s premier 1-2 rushing punch. Willis carried 189 times for 1,133 yards and 17 TDs last season and earned honorable mention All-New Jersey. He’s added size and is now 6-2 and 228 pounds. He is committed to Pittsburgh.

“He’s a dynamic all-purpose back,” Marangi said. “People think of him as a power back, but his ability to play out in space, play in the slot, play all over the field, is what separates him.”

St. Joseph senior Yasin Willis is a three-year starter at running back and has been chosen preseason All-New Jersey by the USA TODAY NETWORK

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ football: 11 running backs to watch in North Jersey for 2023 season