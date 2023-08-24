North Jersey football: 11 receivers to watch for the 2023 season

North Jersey is stacked with quality receivers heading into Friday's opening of the New Jersey high school football season.

Here's a look at 11 receivers from Bergen and Passaic counties expected to make a major impact in 2023:

Ryan Berkowitz

Cresskill/Emerson senior

Berkowitz is the centerpiece for a team that begins its first season as a co-op program. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is the team’s best athlete, and he had 34 catches for 732 yards and eight TDs last season for Cresskill. He’s drawn interest from the Ivy League and offers from Franklin & Marshall, Bates and Colby.

“He has real good ball skills as a receiver,” Cougars coach Kevin Quinn said. “He has good length, and anything over 6-foot on the outside is pretty good, and he becomes a difficult matchup. And he works hard. He’s our best player, and you’re going to see him all over the field.”

Evan Brooks

Old Tappan senior

Brooks last year helped the Golden Knights become the first North Jersey program to win an NJSIAA Public state championship. The 6-3, 190-pounder had 44 receptions for 905 yards and 10 TDs, including a win-clinching 30-yard score in the Group 3 final. He is a Division I recruit.

“He’s got unbelievable body control, ball skills, and fantastic hands,” Golden Knights coach Brian Dunn said. “He’s got elite-level ball skills and the ability to go up and get it.”

Senior receiver Evan Brooks returns, one season after helping Old Tappan win the NJSIAA Group 3 football title.

Chris Gioia

Rutherford junior

Gioia was part of a prolific passing attack that last year led the Bulldogs to the NJIC title and North 1, Group 2 final. The 6-1, 175-pounder caught 31 passes for 608 yards and 11 TDs last season. The multi-sport standout could also play quarterback after taking some snaps last season.

“Gioia is a fantastic athlete who can run and throw it,” Bulldogs coach Steve Dunn said. “He’s a crafty athlete who uses his speed to his advantage. He always seems to be in the right place at the right time and he’s an explosive player.”

Chris Gioia returns this season for Rutherford, which won last year's NJIC title and reached the North 1, Group 2 final.

Dez Jones

DePaul junior

Jones is arguably North Jersey’s most polished receiver, and last year he earned first-team All-State by the USA TODAY Network. The 6-foot, 185-pounder had 59 catches for 1,001 yards and six TDs last season, including a 60-yard score in the Non-Public B title win. He is a major Division I recruit.

“He’s the most complete receiver I can remember,” Spartans coach Nick Campanile said. “He came to us so developed. Even as a freshman, he was just incredible. He’s an unbelievable pass catcher, he runs the best routes of any guy I’ve ever coached, and he’s a great blocker and he takes pride in that.”

DePaul junior Dez Jones (8) will again be among New Jersey's best receivers in 2023.

Kenyon Massey

Paramus Catholic senior

Massey transferred from St. Peter’s Prep, where last year he was a receiving and returning threat and earned first-team All-New Jersey as an athlete. Last season, the 5-10, 180-pounder had 64 catches for 933 yards and 13 TDs, and 1,222 all-purpose yards. He is committed to Massachusetts.

“He’s a great route runner, great hands, he’s tough, he’s physical, he can break tackles. He’s a complete receiver,” Paladins coach Greg Russo said. “He was All-State last year, so the bar is high. He has a high standard for himself, and we have a high standard for him. The sky is the limit.”

Bobby Mays

Don Bosco senior

Mays might be the most athletic of this talented bunch, and he won the triple jump last spring at the State Meet of Champions. The 6-4, 190-pounder had 18 catches for 291 yards and four TDs last season for the Ironmen. His offers include Connecticut, Villanova and Monmouth.

“He’s big, good hands,” said Ironmen coach Dan Sabella, who in mid-August had yet to announce his starting quarterback for the opener Aug. 25 at Maryland’s Archbishop Spalding. “He’s really rangy, he’s long, he’s athletic, and he’s the top triple jumper in the state.”

Don Bosco senior Bobby Mays (80) is a multi-sport standout who won the New Jersey triple jump title.

Dominic Passero

Hawthorne senior

Passero set multiple program single-season receiving records last year. He caught 26 passes, and his 617 receiving yards and eight TDs, featuring a 95-yarder, were school records. The 6-2, 165-pounder also is the kicker, and last season booted four field goals and 29 extra points.

“He’s got good speed for someone his size, good hands. He’s been a receiver pretty much his whole life, and he runs good routes,” said John Passero, the Bears' longtime coach and Dominic’s father. “We try to get him in one-on-one situations because of his height.”

Quincy Porter

Bergen Catholic junior

Porter is a deep-ball threat who last season earned second-team All-New Jersey for the Non-Public A champion. At 6-4 and 195 pounds, he can outleap defenders for the ball, and last season caught 34 passes for 682 yards and 10 TDs for the state’s No. 1 team. He is a major Division I recruit.

“He takes a professional approach to football,” said Crusaders coach Vito Campanile, whose son Dominic returns at quarterback. “His catch radius is second to none and his work ethic is tremendous. And just the rapport that him and Dominic have, and have had together since middle school, it’s special.”

Bergen Catholic junior receiver Quincy Porter will be among New Jersey's top deep threats this season.

Josh Rodriguez

Hasbrouck Heights junior

Rodriguez has been a receiving threat since freshman year, and this season could surpass 100 career receptions. The 6-2, 195-pounder had 28 catches for 420 yards and three TDs last year for the run-heavy Aviators, and he should do more this season with a veteran quarterback.

“Josh has great instincts. He can always find the ball, and goes and gets the ball at the point,” Aviators coach Brian Ille said. “He has great instincts on the field that allows him to get open and allows him to beat the peak to the ball.”

Danny Smiechowski

Northern Highlands senior

Smiechowski can line up at receiver, tight end and H-back for a team that reached last year’s Group 4 final. The Highlanders had three standout receivers last year, and the 6-foot, 190-pounder caught 51 passes for 647 yards and 11 TDs. He has drawn interest from the Ivy and Patriot leagues.

“He’s extremely fast, some of the best hands that I’ve seen – he catches everything - and he’s really good once he has the football in his hands,” Highlanders coach Dave Cord said. “He finishes runs, he’s a physical blocker when he’s inside and outside the box, so he does a lot of different things for us.”

Senior receiver Danny Smiechowski helped Northern Highlands reach last year's NJSIAA Group 4 football final.

Ryan Ward

Rutherford senior

Ward is a 6-4, 245-pound receiving and blocking threat for a team capable of repeating as NJIC champion. Working in a balanced offense, he showed he can catch goal-line TD passes, or go deep, and last season he caught 35 passes for 775 yards and 13 TDs. He is committed to North Carolina.

“Ryan is a kid we’re going to try to get the ball to a lot this year,” Dunn said. “There will be times where he’s at wideout, there will be times where he’s in the backfield, times in the slot. He can do it all, and we’re going to lean on him obviously, with the ball, and also without the ball.”

Rutherford senior Ryan Ward was chosen a preseason first-team All-New Jersey tight end by the USA TODAY Network.

