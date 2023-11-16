North Jersey Female Athlete of the Week leads her to team into school's history books

Northern Highlands’ sectional-championship celebration followed this order: ABJ, then ABG.

Anna Bryan-Jones served the final six points of last week’s North 1, Group 3 girls volleyball final, lifting the Highlanders to their first title in the bracket. Classmates were chanting her initials as a 25-12, 25-14 win over Morris Knolls wound down.

“It just didn’t feel like a real situation. Everyone – like, the whole student section − was cheering,” Bryan-Jones said. “It was almost like an out-of-body experience.”

That worked in favor of the senior outside hitter, who admitted that the chants took her mind off the nervousness of trying to land the winning serve.

Bryan-Jones, an Allendale resident, was able to relax by the time her team got to post-match dinner at the borough restaurant with similar initials, the Allendale Bar & Grill.

“Yeah, that’s where we went to celebrate after we won,” she said with a slight chuckle.

Anna Bryan-Jones, Northern Highlands volleyball

Technically, the sectional title was a first for Northern Highlands. When the team won the NJSIAA Group 3 championship in 2008, playoff brackets were not split into sections (that began in 2010).

The Highlanders’ previous appearance in the North 1, Group 3 final came during the pandemic-altered Spring 2021 season.

“I was a freshman, and they didn’t let us watch, because I guess they wanted to reduce the spread of COVID,” Bryan-Jones said.

Coronavirus also interrupted the start of her club volleyball career in eighth grade, though she picked up again when she got to high school.

Northern Highlands endured a rare losing record (12-13) during her junior season, and Bryan-Jones credits the arrival of sophomore setter Allie Reilly as a big factor in the turnaround – among others.

“She really changed the team dynamic,” Bryan-Jones said of Reilly. “And the fact that, when we got our wins early in the season [9-0 start], it gave us motivation to keep going and try and achieve the state-sectional title.”

Reilly (38) and Bryan-Jones (37) were the team leaders in service aces, and the setter effectively spread around hitting opportunities among Chloe Anselmi (206 kills), Delia van der Heide (183) and “ABJ” (153).

“We all enjoyed spending time with each other this year,” Bryan-Jones said. “It feels like it’s more than a team – we’re really all friends and love each other so much. And that makes us play better and makes us more excited for each other.”

The Highlanders’ run ended against Millburn in the Group 3 semifinals. Still, Bryan-Jones was able to showcase the defensive side of her game with 15 digs, which gave her a team-best total of 222 for the season.

Next, she’ll be on to swimming for the winter and track for the spring. The latter is a possibility for her college athletics, although the next ABJ school is still TBD.

“I visited Northeastern, which I liked a lot,” she said. “And the University of New Hampshire, I liked that school, too. I also like McGill University in Montreal… I’ve never actually visited it, but I think like I’d like to run track for McGill. That would be fun.”

Anna Bryan-Jones

Sport: Volleyball

School: Northern Highlands

Class: Senior. Age: 17

Accomplishment: Bryan-Jones helped the Highlanders claim the North 1, Group 3 championship with 8 kills, 8 digs and 3 aces in a win over Morris Knolls. She led the team with 222 digs this season.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Record Female Athlete of the Week: Anna Bryan-Jones, Northern Highlands