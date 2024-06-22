North Idaho rallies past Mission Valley at Big Bucks tourney

Jun. 22—LIBBY — North Idaho scored eight runs over the final two innings to take a 12-8 victory over the Mission Valley Mariners Friday at the Big Bucks Tournament.

Dawson DuMont drove in three runs for the Mariners (8-10), including a two-run double in the second inning to put Mission Valley up 4-1.

After North Idaho tied the game up at four in the fourth, the Mariners recaptured the lead with a four-run inning 8-4.

North Idaho cut the deficit to 8-7 in the fifth, then used a five-run sixth to capture the victory.

Landon Shoemake started for the Mariners, going four innings, allowing four runs on five hits. He fanned five.

Zach Muzquiz and Landon Pablo shared the duties over the final two innings. Muzquiz allowed two runs on two hits in 2-3 innings, while Pablo allowed six runs on five hits in 1 1-3 innings.

The Mariners are back on the diamond Saturday against the Central Alberta Wolves and the Moscow Blue Devils.

Thursday

Libby 13, Moscow 3

Mason Crow tripled during an eight-run first inning as the Libby Loggers defeated the Moscow Blue Devils 13-3 Thursday at the Big Bucks Tournament.

Six different Loggers picked up an RBI during the first inning. Cody Todd singled in the second inning to extend the lead to 10-1.

Crow finished the day 3-3 with a pair of RBIs as the Loggers gathered 13 hits on the day.

Cy WIlliams started on the mound for Libby, going two innings and allowing one run on two hits.

Tanner Wolfe threw one no-hit inning in relief, striking out one.

Cody Todd finished out the game for Libby, allowing two runs on three hits in two innings. The game ended after five innings due to the run rule.

K Scharnhorst started for Moscow, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits, striking out one in two innings of work.

Libby finishes out their home tournament against Central Alberta on Saturday.