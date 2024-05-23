North Hollywood, Banning advance to City Section Division I championship game at Dodger Stadium

North Hollywood players celebrate a Division I semifinal win over Chatsworth. (City Section)

North Hollywood is headed to Dodger Stadium on Saturday to play for a City Section Division I championship.

The Huskies knocked off Chatsworth 6-2 in Wednesday's semifinals at Stengel Field.

Enoch Yi threw a complete game, striking out seven while giving up two hits. He also had two hits.

A four-run fifth inning broke the game open with the Huskies taking advantage of errors and executing bunts.

North Hollywood will play Banning in Saturday's 10 a.m. final. It's a particular accomplishment for a Huskies baseball program that has been without a home field since after the 2019 season while the school underwent a campuswide construction project, including the opening of a new gym.

Banning 5, South East 0: The Pilots turned to the quarterback for the football team, Robert Guerrero, to deliver victory in their Division I semifinal game. Guerrero threw a complete game, giving up two hits while striking out seven and walking none. Angelo Duarte had a two-run single during a four-run second inning.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.