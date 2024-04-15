North Gaston football tabs Huss alum, defensive mastermind Darrel Wilson as head coach

Darrel Wilson is set to begin the next chapter of his football life.

Wilson was announced Monday as North Gaston football coach. He takes over for Dan Rothwell, who departed after two seasons, the latter of which he led the Wildcats to their first postseason berth in a decade.

“We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Darrel Wilson as the new head football coach at North Gaston High School,” said North Gaston athletic director Jesse Martin in a prepared statement. “As he embarks on his 25th year of coaching high school football, we are honored to have him join us after holding esteemed positions at Hunter Huss, Bessemer City, Forestview, Kings Mountain and Crest.”

Wilson starred at Hunter Huss in the mid-1990s, parlaying such success into a college career at Appalachian State. After college, he returned to Gaston County where he served on coaching staffs at Huss, Bessemer City and Forestview before departing to become Kings Mountain defensive coordinator in 2015.

Under his tutelage, the Mountaineer defense became a dominant unit, allowing 15 points per game during his final five seasons. During his eight years at the school, Wilson mentored talents such as Kobe Paysour, A.J. Richardson, Curtis Simpson, Dameon “Day-Day” Wilson, Javari Rice-Wilson and countless others playing at the college level.

Wilson spent last season as Crest’s defensive coordinator. The Chargers allowed just shy of 21 points per game, the unit racking up 30 sacks with 85 tackles for loss. It also had a knack for turnovers, the group bringing in 13 interceptions and recovering 10 fumbles.

The coaching carousel has been busy in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties this offseason, Wilson the latest to fill one of five vacancies. Others included:

