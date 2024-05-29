North, Garfield legend Jennings has an incredible legacy of success

When it comes to high school sports legends in Vigo County? They don’t get much bigger than Don Jennings.

The one-time Terre Haute Garfield track and field and baseball star, Indiana State baseball player and long-time Terre Haute Garfield and North baseball coach died last Friday at the age of 88.

Though he last coached in 1986, Jennings is right there with the most successful coaches in Vigo County history in any sport.

How successful? One way to gauge it is that Jennings was elected to the Indiana Baseball Hall Of Fame in 1988 … ahead of a potential future National Baseball Hall Of Famer in Tommy John.

Jennings had a baseball career coaching record of 370-149 as coach at Garfield and then at North in its first 14 years of existence.

His teams won 11 sectionals, eight regionals, and two semistate championships and the Patriots’ 1974 state championship.

Born in Farmersburg, Jennings starred as a Garfield Purple Eagle in the first half of the 1950s. Jennings advanced to the IHSAA state finals in the 220-yard dash and was part of the 440-yard relay team. He also was a three-time baseball lettermen for the Purple Eagles.

After receiving his undergraduate and master’s degrees at Indiana State, Jennings began teaching physical education at several county schools while also coaching baseball at his alma mater. He also coached cross country and basketball at various times.

When Garfield was consolidated into Terre Haute North in 1971, Jennings wasn’t sure he’d move on to the Patriots as the head baseball coach or not.

“I was watching TV and my name was listed as one of the coaches hired,” Jennings told the Tribune-Star in 2011. “I couldn’t believe no one had let me know.”

Jennings literally built the field from the ground up that would later be named after him. His Patriots made his work worth it.

North would win the first eight baseball sectionals they contested, but 1974 was the high point. The Patriots capped a 25-2 season by routing Indianapolis Marshall 12-1 in the state championship game at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette, as North senior Nate Mills pitched a four-hitter. The Patriots’ run total stood as an IHSAA title game record until 1996.

North had no shortage of talent. Mills, a pitcher and center fielder, earned first-team All-State status, catcher and cleanup hitter Faye Spetter was named second-team All-State and second baseman Curt Phillips received the IHSAA’s L.V. Phillips Award for mental attitude. All three were seniors. Mills’ pitching counterpart, junior Tim Mundy, was an Indiana All-Star a year later.

“You have to get some breaks, but you have to made your good breaks and you have to have good luck,” Jennings told the Tribune-Star in 2017. “I’ve always told them, good luck is when opportunity meets preparation. Bad luck is when you don’t prepare, I guess.”

The Patriots would go to attain a No. 1 state ranking in 1977, another state championship game appearance in 1983 and dominance against Terre Haute South in the early years of their rivalry.

Jennings retired in 1986, being named Indiana Coach of the Year in his final season. He was elected to the Indiana Hall of Fame in 1988 and then got the ultimate honor when North’s field was named in his honor in 2011.

“Totally unexpected,” Jennings said at the time. “I received a phone call from [then-North principal] Stacy Mason that a committee had been formed to name the stadium after me and it just had to be approved by the school board. I’m just glad I got to see it happen. It’s quite an honor.”

Jennings’ death adds poignancy to the 50th reunion that North’s 1974 state championship players have planned for June 8. The event is open to the public after 2 p.m. at Lost Creek Grove at 6630 E. Haythorne Ave.