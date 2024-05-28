North falls to Avon in Class 4A baseball sectional title matchup

May 27—A strange high school baseball day that included at least two time changes and one change of venue for the Class 4A Decatur Central Sectional wound up Monday night with something just as surprising: Terre Haute North's inability to hit the fastball.

After a 17-hit, 12-run performance just a few hours earlier, the Patriots were held to two hits and struck out 16 times in the championship game, a 7-1 loss to Avon.

"I think nerves had something to do with it," North coach Scott Lawson said after the game. "We had our chances. We just didn't come up with big hits when we needed them."

The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Brayden Dean walked and scored on a two-out double by Austin Black, and when Colten Moore led off the second with a ground-rule double that bounced over the center-field fence, it appeared the Patriots were going to take advantage of some shaky command by Avon's Wyatt Pennington.

But North didn't get another hit or another run although, as its coach said, it had plenty of chances.

Moore was stranded after that leadoff double, but Pennington was just rounding into form. He pitched around a leadoff walk in the third; walked the first two batters in the fourth before striking out the side; and struck out the side again in the fifth.

When he reached 100 pitches after walking the first two batters in the sixth, he yielded to reliever Carter Beck — who immediately struck out the side, and did so again in the seventh while also walking two more batters. Despite just getting two hits, the Patriots manage to leave 10 runners on base.

Avon took the lead in the second inning on a two-run homer by Jack Bland (the Orioles also hit several homers in their semifinal win over Plainfield); used small-ball effectively for three runs in the fourth, an inning capped by a two-run single by Pennington; and got single runs in the fifth and sixth.

It wasn't nearly as good a performance as his team had had in the afternoon semifinal, but Lawson had a ready response.

"We played a lot of freshmen and sophomores this year," he said. "We're excited about the next couple of years.

"Hopefully," the coach concluded, "we learned some things to get next year off on the right foot."

TERRE HAUTE NORTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — N.Millington p-2b 2-0-0-0, Dean lf 3-1-0-0, Goda cf 2-0-0-0, Black c 4-0-1-1, Gregg 1b 2-0-0-0, Cottrell pr 0-0-0-0, Moore rf 1-0-1-0, Lawson dh 3-0-0-0, Burk 2b 0-0-0-0, J.Millington p 0-0-0-0, Fennell 3b 3-0-0-0, Higham ss 3-0-0-0. Totals 23-1-2-1.

AVON (AB-R-H-RBI) — Pennington p-lf 4-0-1-2, Salyer cf 3-1-1-0, Correa ss 3-0-2-0, Foxen c 3-0-1-0, Lenz ph 2-0-0-1, Grabbe lf 0-0-0-0, Beck p 0-0-0-0, Vandever 3b 4-1-1-0, Thompson rf 1-2-0-1, Bland 1b 2-2-2-2, Zollner 2b 2-1-0-0. Totals 24-7-8-6.

TH North 100 000 0 — 1Avon 020 311 x — 7E — Fennell, N.Millington, Black. LOB — THN 10, Avon 8. 2B — Black, Moore, Vandever, Correa. HR — Bland. SB — N.Millington, Goda, Tislow (Avon courtesy runner). CS — Mitchell (Avon courtesy runner). SH — Moore, Zollner, Salyer. SF — Lenz.

TH North IP H R ER BB SO

N.Millington (L) 5 6 6 6 5 1

J.Millington 1 2 1 1 1 0

Avon IP H R ER BB SO

Pennington (W) 5 2 1 1 5 11

Beck 2 0 0 0 2 5

Pennington pitched to 2 batters in the sixth.

HBP — by Pennington (Goda). WP — N.Millington, Beck. T — 2:00.

Next — Avon (17-15) advances to regional play later this week. Terre Haute North finished 14-5.

—Terre Haute North 12, Decatur Central 2 — Terre Haute North did itself a favor that also benefited the Class 4A Decatur Central Sectional in high school baseball Monday afternoon.

Playing the 10 a.m. opener of the sectional at 2 p.m. Saturday at Plainfield — to be clear, not the location of Decatur Central — coach Scott Lawson's Patriots defeated Decatur Central 12-2 in less than five innings, the two unplayed frames giving the truncated and very much delayed schedule a little bit of a break. The Patriots advanced to the championship game later that night against the winner of Saturday's game between Plainfield — the home team but not the host team — and Avon.

"About as well as we've played all year," Lawson said after the "game. "Hopefully [the Patriots] are hungry for another one."

"We've been building up to this as a team all year," said sophomore shortstop Nate Millington. "Everybody's doing their jobs and I feel like we're gonna carry on."

North had beaten Decatur Central 3-0 early in April at North, but thoughts of another shutout went out the window after three batters, when shortstop Zach Losito homered.

The Patriots got the first two batters to second and third with nobody out on hits by Millington and Brayden Dean and a stolen base, but the next three batters stranded the two of them in scoring position. That was a worrisome omen, some Patriot fans — and Lawson — felt. Millington disagreed.

"As soon we started the game with two back-to-back hits, the energy was good and everybody got excited," he said.

North left two runners on base in each of the next two innings but also took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second on a two-run double by Millington — who, by the way, is 7 for 9 after two sectional games.

Losito came to bat for the second time in the top of the fourth and this time he doubled, stole third and came home on a grounder to tie the game 2-2. But that was the Hawks' last hope, as it turned out.

Parker Higham, the ninth hitter in the Patriot batting order, started the bottom of the fourth inning with an infield hit and added a double later in the inning. North scored eight runs, with Briar Goda breaking the tie with a two-run single and Cam Fennell contributing a two-run double.

When Kendall Gregg pitched out of a slight jam in the top of the fifth — he finished with a three-hitter and left quite a few pitches and innings available if needed later in the day — the North fans were fairly confident his day was over. A leadoff triple by Dean, an RBI single by Austin Black and a walkoff double by Colten Moore that invoked the 10-run rule wrapped things up.

"We've done that [left runners on base] this year," Lawson said after the game, "but today was a different day. Up and down the lineup we got the ball in play. A good team win."

DECATUR CENTRAL (AB-R-H-RBI) — Seib cf 2-0-0-0, Fidler 3b 3-0-0-0, Losito ss 2-2-2-1, Yates p-1b 2-0-0-0, G.Smith c 2-0-0-1, Markus dh-p 2-0-1-0, J.Smith lf 0-0-0-0, Garrison rf-lf 2-0-0-0, B.Smith 1b-rf 1-0-0-0, Polston 2b 2-0-0-0. Totals 18-2-2-2.

TERRE HAUTE NORTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — N.Millington ss 4-1-3-2, Dean lf 4-1-3-0, Goda cf 4-1-1-2, Black c 4-2-3-2, Gregg p 2-1-1-0, Moore rf 3-0-1-2, Lawson 1b 2-2-2-0, Fennell 3b 2-2-1-2, Higham 2b 3-2-2-1. Totals 28-12-17-11.

Decatur Central 100 10 — 2TH North 020 82 — 12One out when 10-run rule achieved.

LOB — DC 3, THN 8. 2B — Markus, N.Millington, Losito, Fennell, Higham, Moore. 3B — Dean. HR — Losito. SB — Dean, Losito, Goda. CS — Black. SF — Moore.

Decatur Central IP H R ER BB SO

Yates (L) 3.1 11 7 7 1 3

Markus 1 6 5 5 1 1

TH North IP H R ER BB SO

Gregg (W) 5 3 2 2 1 7

HBP — by Yates (Fennell), by Yates (Gregg), by Gregg (Seib). WP — Yates, Markus 3. T — 1:33.

Next — Terre Haute North advanced with a 14-4 record, while Decatur Central finished 11-17.