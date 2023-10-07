North East wins again, Mercyhurst Prep scores 82 points and more from D-10 football's Week 7

NORTH EAST — North East’s defense is largely responsible for the Grapepickers’ red-hot start to 2023. Week 7, however, belonged to Jackson Humes, Jamari Curlett and the North East football team’s offense.

Humes accounted for five total touchdowns and Curlett for three in Friday’s 49-30 victory over Corry (1-5) at Ted Miller Stadium. The win marked six consecutive for North East (6-1), which vowed before this season to flip some of the losses that led to last year’s 2-8 finish.

The wheels on North East’s revenge tour bus have yet to stop turning. That’s spelled bad news for the rest of Erie County.

The question still looms — who is going to stop them?

Next victim up

Playing a schedule nearly identical to that of 2022, North East has now beaten five teams which it lost to last year. That includes four region victories, which have set the Grapepickers up to control their own destiny in Region 5.

NE had eight offensive possessions against Corry. One resulted in a fumble; the other seven were touchdowns.

“There’s not really much to say, I guess — 49 points really shows that the offense is working,” said Humes, a dual-threat senior QB. “My line up front, this is the best they’ve been all year, and they made it so easy for me… My receivers were catching every ball I threw and I have so much trust in them.”

Corry stuffed North East’s interior rushing attempts but failed to contain the edges and did not have an answer for the ‘Picker passing game. Humes completed 16-of-19 pass attempts for 270 yards and four touchdowns, adding eight rushes for 57 yards and a score.

“The quarterback put the ball in the right spots, our line blocked great and the coaches called the right plays,” said Curlett, a two-way senior receiver who doubles as a cornerback. “Our defense wasn’t making enough stops, so our offense took over.”

Speed kills

Opposing defenses know the threat Curlett’s speed poses in space, yet still struggle to contain him. The senior caught five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown Friday, also rushing five times for 137 yards and two scores.

Carter Crozier, Landon Kelly and Landon Babo each caught a touchdown for NE and the Grapepickers’ 49 points were a season high.

Corry hung around thanks to some big plays — including a kickoff return TD by Austin Barr and a Nolan Carey rushing TD that bookended halftime — but couldn’t keep pace with the ‘Pickers. Carey starred on the ground for the Beavers, rushing 15 times for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

The game was called with 2:09 remaining after a Corry player — involved in a helmet-to-helmet collision — was stretchered off the field.

Myers has a hand in five touchdowns for McDowell

McDowell quarterback Blayze Myers threw for 291 yards and four touchdowns and ran for one touchdown as the Trojans avoided an emotional letdown this week with a dominant 52-13 non-region win over Meadville at Gus Anderson Field. The Trojans beat rival Cathedral Prep 23-13 last week and went right back to work as they took a 35-13 lead at halftime.

Myers ran for one touchdown in the first quarter before launching a 70-yard touchdown pass to Stephon Porter in the first quarter. He also had touchdown passes to Leo Whitaker and Gavin Magorien in the second quarter to go with a 9-yard TD run by Dominic Berarducci, who finished with 94 yards on nine carries. Myers capped his big day with a 41-yard touchdown pass to James Zigler to start the third quarter. Jackson Johns added two catches for 108 yards for McDowell. The Trojans (4-3) host Dohn Community out of Ohio next week, while Meadville (5-2) travels to Franklin.

Key performances

Noah Cummings, Cochranton – Ran the ball 19 times for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Reynolds.

Walker Carroll, Cochranton – Threw for 167 yards, ran for one touchdown and had a key interception in a 28-14 win over Reynolds.

Zander Telesz, Hickory – Threw for one touchdown and ran for one touchdown in a 29-15 win over Grove City.

Cortez Nixon, Sharon - Ran for two touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Slippery Rock.

Ethan Engelmore, Sharon – Scored two touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Slippery Rock.

Kabron Smith, Farrell – Threw for 214 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-6 win over Sharpsville.

Simeir Wade, Farrell – Caught four passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 62-6 win over Sharpsville.

Rudy Gentile, Greenville – Ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 35-0 win over Iroquois.

Nolan Seabury, Seneca – Threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-20 loss to Franklin.

Dominic Buscemi, Seneca - Caught nine passes for 211 yards and one touchdown in a 42-20 loss to Franklin.

Cole Buckley, Franklin – Threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-20 win over Seneca.

Bryson Watson, Franklin – Ran for 193 yards and one touchdown in a 42-20 win over Seneca.

Trystin Boocks, Franklin – Caught two passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-20 win over Seneca.

Bison run wild

Fort LeBoeuf ran for 366 yards and five touchdowns to outlast Harbor Creek 34-21 in a Region 5 battle at Carm Bonito Field. LeBoeuf improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 5, while Harbor Creek dropped to 3-4, 2-3.

Harbor Creek used big plays in the first half to keep pace with Fort LeBoeuf, including an 86-yard touchdown run by Tyshawn Jones and a 59-yard touchdown catch by Calvin Szklenski. Jones finished with 122 yards on 12 carries for the Huskies.

LeBoeuf quarterback Conner McChesney ran for 148 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns in the first half. Aiden Lesik then took over in the second half and scored three touchdowns. He had 29 carries for 211 yards in the win. LeBoeuf has a short week as the Bison host Erie High on Thursday, while Harbor Creek hosts North East.

Lancers fall in double overtime

General McLane and Wilmington played an instant classic in front of a homecoming crowd at Linden Field with the Lancers coming up one yard short in a 49-42 double-overtime loss to the Greyhounds on Friday. The two teams made several plays by just inches with the game on the line in overtime.

It started in the first overtime after Magnus Lloyd scored his second touchdown to give McLane at 40-34 lead. Isaac Zietz then found his brother Jacob on the 2-point try to increase the lead to 42-34. Wilmington countered on the first play with a Ben Miller touchdown run from 10 yards out.

After several timeouts, Ty Mikulin crossed the goal line by mere inches for the game-tying 2-point conversion. The Greyhounds kept it going in the second overtime as Jamie Miller hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass to make it 49-42. On fourth down from the 10-yard line during the McLane possession, Isaac Zietz rolled right and tossed a pass to his brother right at the goal line. Buddah Book came up and tackled Zietz out of bounds with his momentum heading away from the endzone. Two officials got together and marked the ball inches short of the goal line sending Wilmington into a frenzy.

Miller ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries to lead the 'Hounds, while Book had 99 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Isaac Zietz led McLane with 95 yards and two touchdowns on four carries and Lloyd had 83 yards on 18 carries.

Mercyhurst Prep's offense puts on clinic

Mercyhurst Prep scored on nine of its 26 offensive plays and returned two interceptions for touchdowns in an 82-0 non-region football win over Warren. The Lakers improved to 7-0 as one of the three remaining undefeated teams left in District 10, while Warren dropped to 0-7. Mercyhurst Prep travels to Iroquois next week, and the Dragons head to Titusville.

Mercyhurst Prep started scoring right away Friday as Paul Johnson, who completed all six of his passes, threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ja'son Ellman. JJ Ganska followed with a touchdown run before Johnson scored from 32 yards out. Ellman then brought back a punt 58 yards for a score to make it 28-0 after one quarter.

Craig Buckner returned an interception for a touchdown while Ganska and Clay Wojtecki had touchdown runs in the second quarter to put the Lakers in command at 48-0 at halftime. Ganska finished with 102 yards and three touchdowns on six carries, while Travarious Ramsey had two carries for 98 yards on two touchdown runs.

Warren finished with just 81 yards of offense.

Fountain leads Wildcats to second win

Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Fountain ran for 165 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to their second straight win by beating Conneaut 27-19 on Friday in Linesville. Fountain scored all 27 points as he scored touchdowns on runs of 3, 2, 11 and 58 and he kicked three extra points as well.

Northwestern led just 20-19 after three quarters when Fountain broke a 58-yard touchdown run to put the game away. After an 0-5 start, the Wildcats have won back-to-back games and travel to Eisenhower next week, while Conneaut (2-5) looks to snap a three-game losing streak in Oil City. Ben Easler threw for three touchdowns to lead the Eagles, while Max Getz had five catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

