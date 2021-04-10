North Dakota State QB Trey Lance to hold 2nd pro day workout

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro dayhttps://t.co/QC9xk82F3c pic.twitter.com/lO6umsJVUm — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 9, 2021

Another top quarterback prospect is holding a second pro day workout ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

North Dakota State’s Trey Lance will give NFL teams another chance to see what he brings to the table on April 14th.

While the top two spots in this year’s draft appear to be locked in (Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson), Lance could go as high as No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers. A strong performance at this workout could give him the leg up over Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Alabama’s Mac Jones.