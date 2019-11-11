North Dakota State, James Madison thriving at 1-2 in STATS FCS Top 25

(STATS) - In a season of numerous ups and downs in the STATS FCS Top 25, there have been two constants: North Dakota State and James Madison, who've been ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, since the preseason.

Their blowout wins this past Saturday solidified them even more in the national media rankings on Monday. North Dakota State (10-0), the two-time defending FCS champion, beat Western Illinois 57-21 to become the first team to reach double-digits win and James Madison (9-1) topped New Hampshire 54-16 to become the first team to clinch at least a share of its conference title - its fourth in CAA Football over the last five seasons.

Both teams are beating FCS opponents on average by about 28 points. North Dakota State's magic number to clinch a ninth straight Missouri Valley Football Conference title is down to one. James Madison's only loss was against an FBS program - a 20-13, season-opening defeat to West Virginia.

While the top two spots are the only ones to go unchanged, No. 3 Weber State and No. 8 South Dakota State also have been in the Top 10 the entire season.

A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

STATS FCS Top 25 (Nov. 11)

1. North Dakota State (10-0), 3,825 points (153 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week's Result: 57-21 win over Western Illinois

2. James Madison (9-1), 3,665

Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week's Result: 54-16 win over New Hampshire

3. Weber State (8-2), 3,525

Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week's Result: 30-27 win over North Dakota

4. Northern Iowa (7-3), 3,246

Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week's Result: 17-9 win over Indiana State

5. Montana (8-2), 3,161

Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week's Result: 42-17 win over Idaho

6. Sacramento State (7-3), 2,896

Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week's Result: 38-34 win over Northern Arizona

7. Illinois State (7-3), 2,850

Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week's Result: 27-18 win over South Dakota State

8. South Dakota State (7-3), 2,662

Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week's Result: 27-18 loss to Illinois State

9. Furman (7-3), 2,596

Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week's Result: 60-21 win over VMI

10. Montana State (7-3), 2,279

Previous Ranking: 12; Last Week's Result: 45-14 win over Northern Colorado

11. Dartmouth (8-0), 2,119

Previous Ranking: 13; Last Week's Result: 27-10 win over Princeton

12. Florida A&M (8-1), 1,599

Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week's Result: Bye

13. Villanova (7-3), 1,572

Previous Ranking: 18; Last Week's Result: 35-28 win over Richmond

14. Central Arkansas (7-3), 1,562

Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week's Result: 34-0 loss to Southeastern Louisiana

15. Southeast Missouri (7-3), 1,548

Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week's Result: 38-31 win over Eastern Kentucky

16. Kennesaw State (8-2), 1,512

Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week's Result: 38-35 win over Campbell

17. Monmouth (8-2), 1,398

Previous Ranking: 19; Last Week's Result: 49-38 win over North Alabama

18. Princeton (7-1), 1,171

Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week's Result: 27-10 loss to Dartmouth

19. Central Connecticut State (9-1), 1,114

Previous Ranking: 20; Last Week's Result: 38-31 OT win over Saint Francis

20. Towson (6-4), 995

Previous Ranking: 21; Last Week's Result: 31-14 win over Stony Brook

21. Wofford (6-3), 818

Previous Ranking: 24; Last Week's Result: 41-7 win over Mercer

22. Austin Peay (7-3), 641

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week's Result: 38-24 win over UT Martin

23. Southeastern Louisiana (6-3), 633

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week's Result: 34-0 win over Central Arkansas

24. Nicholls (6-4), 505

Previous Ranking: 25; Last Week's Result: 48-27 win over Houston Baptist

25. North Carolina A&T (6-3), 401

Previous Ranking: 14; Last Week's Result: 22-16 loss to Morgan State

Dropped Out: North Dakota (22), New Hampshire (23)

Others Receiving Votes: North Dakota 342, Sam Houston State 264, New Hampshire 179, Southern Illinois 159, The Citadel 146, Yale 90, UC Davis 58, San Diego 54, Albany 32, UT Martin 32, Alcorn State 29, Richmond 20, Maine 11, South Carolina State 10, Eastern Washington 3, McNeese 3