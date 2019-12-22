North Dakota State, James Madison game-by-game results

(STATS) - Results of FCS championship game teams North Dakota State and James Madison:

No. 1 Seed North Dakota State (15-0)

Aug. 31, Butler (Minneapolis), W 57-10

Sept. 7, North Dakota, W 38-7

Sept. 14, at Delaware, W 47-22

Sept. 21, UC Davis, 27-16

Oct. 5, at Illinois State, W 37-3

Oct. 12, Northern Iowa, 46-14

Oct. 19, Missouri State, W 22-0

Oct. 26, at South Dakota State, W 23-16

Nov. 2, at Youngstown State, 56-17

Nov. 9, Western Illinois, W 57-21

Nov. 16, South Dakota, W 49-14

Nov. 23, at Southern Illinois, W 21-7

Dec. 7, Nicholls*, W 37-13

Dec. 14, Illinois State*, W 9-3

Dec. 21, Montana State*, W 42-14

Jan. 11, James Madison* (Frisco, Texas), noon ET

No. 2 Seed James Madison (14-1)

Aug. 31, at West Virginia, L 13-20

Sept. 7, Saint Francis, W 44-7

Sept. 14, Morgan State, W 63-12

Sept. 21, at Chattanooga, W 37-14

Sept. 28, at Elon, W 45-10

Oct. 5, at Stony Brook, W 45-38 (OT)

Oct. 12, Villanova, W 38-24

Oct. 19, at William & Mary, W 38-10

Oct. 26, Towson, 27-10

Nov. 9, New Hampshire, W 54-16

Nov. 16, Richmond, W 48-6

Nov. 23, at Rhode Island, W 55-21

Dec. 7, Monmouth*, W 66-21

Dec. 13, Northern Iowa*, W 17-0

Dec. 21, Weber State*, W 30-7

Jan. 11, North Dakota State (Frisco, Texas), noon ET

* - FCS Playoffs

