North Dakota State head coach gives early thoughts on matchup with Buffs

Now that we’ve entered the month of June, it’s time to begin thinking more about Colorado football’s 2024 season opener against the North Dakota Bison. The Buffs are currently favored by about one touchdown, signaling that many are expecting a fairly close game on Aug. 29 at Folsom Field.

Recently, new NDSU football head coach Tim Polasek, who was hired in December following three seasons as the Wyoming Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, spoke on the Bison’s Week 1 matchup in Boulder. Polasek shared that while North Dakota State remains focused on itself, preparing for Colorado won’t be easy due to another busy offseason of coaching changes and roster turnover.

“I still think it’s more about us than whoever we’re playing,” Polask said following North Dakota State’s spring game. “That should still be the essential focus, but we got to start cultivating some thoughts. We’re going to have to dig deep for film because they got a new coordinator offensively and defensively. It’s going to come down to who’s better at the basics. Who’s going to make some big plays in big moments? Special teams could tilt this matchup to where somebody makes a mistake or it’s not clean football, that will be a game changer. “

Polasek was asked again about Colorado in another recent interview (h/t Jon The Liquidator):

