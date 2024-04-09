North Dakota State forward to transfer to Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team has received their first commitment via the transfer portal this offseason. North Dakota State forward has told On3 Sports that he has committed to Nebraska.

In his three-year career at NDSU, he’s appeared in 85 games, starting in 59 of them. Averaging 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game during that span.

Last season, he averaged 12.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-10 junior is a major portal addition as forward Rienk Mast has yet to announce if he will return to Lincoln for another season.

Morgan now adds depth to a team that currently has six open scholarship spots that need to be filled. Expect the Cornhuskers to remain active in the portal.

NEWS: North Dakota State transfer forward Andrew Morgan has committed to Nebraska, he tells @On3sports. The 6-10 junior averaged 12.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/cPB4SKo7VL pic.twitter.com/h9p9LAFghY — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 8, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire