North Dakota State defensive tackle Javier Derritt offered by Matt Entz and USC

The USC Trojans have offered North Dakota State defensive tackle Javier Derritt.

Derritt had 90 tackles and 11 sacks in five years with the Bison, including two sacks in the team’s 31-29 double-overtime loss to Montana in the FCS semifinals. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound lineman has one year of eligibility remaining.

According to his personal account on social media, Derritt has also received offers from UTEP, Coastal Carolina, New Mexico State, Minnesota, Colorado State and Cal.

The Trojans will have an advantage in Derritt’s recruitment, with former North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz being the new linebackers coach at USC. The Trojans have to like their chances in this pursuit, given the connection they have with Derritt.

D’Anton Lynn, USC’s new defensive coordinator, has brought in the Arnold brothers from Oregon State and two UCLA defensive backs. That’s four players who have come to USC from other Pac-12 schools due to Lynn’s presence and football knowledge. It would be very exciting if Entz could bring a defensive player to USC and continue building the 2024 roster on this side of the ball. USC’s new defensive coaches are viewed as great tacticians. If they can be great accumulators of talent, they will only add value to the Trojans for the coming season.

